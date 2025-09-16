Armen Living Celebrates 5 Years of Creating Inspired Outdoor Designs.

Known for more than 4o years for their home + living collections, brand Armen Living is celebrating their 5th Anniversary since they began manufacturing Inspired Outdoor Designs. Armen Living is excited and honored that to have been nominated by our peers for Best Outdoor Dining by Furniture Today’s Reader Rankings, and Best Outdoor Furniture Company by Home Accents Today’s Reader Rankings. Armen Living's outdoor dining collection offers something for every style and asesthetic, with prices you simply can't beat. Elevate your outdoor entertaining with Armen Living bar and counter stool designs in every size, finish and material. Discover luxury with Armen Living's outdoor conversation sets. From small patio sets to full resort style collections.

Armen Living’s team is sharing some of the secrets behind celebrating their 5th milestone anniversary at the Casual Market in Atlanta.

Join us as we celebrate our 5th Anniversary, and premier new outdoor collections the Casual Market in Atlanta, Sept 16-19 in showroom B-1-6-A-2.” — Holly Lightfoot, Armen Living's Director of Product Development

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury lifestyle brand Armen Living , known for more than 4o years for their home + living collections, is celebrating their 5th Anniversary since they began manufacturing Inspired Outdoor Designs During the Summer Las Vegas Market, they premiered some of their newest arrivals , for outdoor living, with even more outdoor bar dining, living, lounge designs debuting in Showroom B-1-6-A2 at AmericasMart, during the Casual Market in Atlanta, September 16-19, 2025.Armen Living’s President and CEO, Kevin Kevonian, commented, “I have great pride in our company’s legacy, and that in the is ever-changing, and challenging times, we are able to continue to design and manufacture original indoor and outdoor designs that are fashion-forward and that are affordably priced, for our trade clients to sell and for today’s savvy consumer. To enjoy”In honor of Armen Living’s 5th Anniversary into the world our Casual and Outdoor Furniture, President, Kevin Kevonian, Director of Product Development, Holly Lightfoot and National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson are sharing insights behind their outdoor division and what led to their company’s growth for their popular outdoor collections ahead of the Casual Market and heading into the casual outdoor buying season.Can you tell us about how it feels to be celebrating your 5th Anniversary of Inspired Outdoor Designs?Kevin Kevonian, President - “It is a great feeling to have an exceptional team in place and who continues to surprise me each season by creating even more high-style and original designs for outdoor bars, dining, and living. While staying true to our beliefs, that each and every piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary lifestyle.”How has your category grown over the last 5 years?Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development - “Our expansion in the wholesale casual market has grown exponentially over the last five years. Especially in our outdoor category, which we now design 70% completely in-house. With a wide range of outdoor furniture collections, in every style, shape, and size, this allows buyers to personalize their collection and to make an impact with a minimal investment. Whether their customer base is looking for more of a Hampton’s chic look, or a more sleek and Modern Malibu look, they can find exactly what they are looking for, without breaking their budgets.”What is your Outdoor Design Style?Reb Nicholson, National Sales Manager- “With more than 50 outdoor collections in our outdoor category, we offer a wide range of design styles from transitional to traditional, contemporary, and mid-century modern. We also offer a variety of outdoor weave colors and frame finishes, wood and aluminum frames, all with ultra plush outdoor cushions. We also have new neutral colored weaves, warm neutral wood finishes, and darker aluminum frames for a more masculine look, which are getting lots of attention from retailers, designers, and stagers alike. It is also a bonus to our dealers that we design so much of our inventory in-house, which helps when they want something a bit different from what they are seeing in the other marketplaces.”How Did You First Start Out in the Outdoor Market?Kevin Kevonian, President - “When Armen Living we first started offering outdoor furniture in 2019, we began with stocking sets that were off the shelf. As our product assortment expanded and our sales + buyer interest grew, we started offering more living sets, lounge furniture, and casual outdoor dining. Then we added a wide selection of barstools in a range of finishes, materials, and styles, which are still some of our best-selling outdoor designs to this day. One of the biggest shifts was during the pandemic as more families needed to find ways to stay sane and found they needed additional space outdoors. This really increased our company’s sales and demand for indoor-outdoor living. As our company is based in Southern California, we live outdoors year-round, so we wanted to help bring this type of lifestyle to our customers.Describe your Outdoor Furniture’s Collections?Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development - “Our outdoor division consists of hundreds of products for bar, dining, living collections that are defined by sleek, modern, and classically reinvented retro styles, which resonate with the modern-day lifestyle of today’s buyers and consumers. This wide selection of looks, and design styles, shapes, and materials is why our outdoor collections continue to be so popular across multiple buying audiences. We have something for everyone. From the largest sets to individual pieces, our product development team and our overseas partners work so hard to deliver the highest quality and expert craftsmanship for our outdoor furniture, that are made from durable, weather-resistant, and UV-resistant materials at fiscally sensible price points.”What Outdoor Categories do you offer?Kevin Kevonian, President - “Armen Living offers over 300 skus in our outdoor category, including outdoor lounge, living, dining, bar, and occasional styles, that are available in a wide selection of finishes, colors, and materials. 1-year ago to continue to stand out from the crowd and expanded into a new category with outdoor planters you can use indoor and outdoor. This new outdoor planter category continues to receive a great response from our retailers and designer clients and we have expanded into a larger outdoor accent category with 15 new outdoor accent tables, stools that we are launching at the Casual Market in September and will show at High Point Market this fall.”How do you stay competitive with your Product development?Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development - “One of the biggest priorities, when I came on board, was to help us stand out from the crowd, and I have worked over the last 9 months to shift our product development. Both for our indoor collections and for our outdoor designs. There is a big demand for from our retailers, Big Box Stores, Private Label and Container Clients for original designs. There is also a significant demand from our designer clients who want a look that seamlessly blends stylish indoor-outdoor living spaces. With the same quality, durability, performance, and the extreme comfort of our indoor furniture.”Who is your ideal customer?Reb Nicholson, National Sales Manager -“As one of a fastest-growing furniture brands in the home furnishings industry, Armen Living is proud to support a wide range of customers, including retailers large and small, interior designers, and other trade businesses for nearly five decades. Additionally, I would have to say that beyond our original designs, our commitment to our customers and our quality of service stand out. Working in the wholesale sector for 30 years, I understand what retailers’ needs are, and I also understand what it’s like to manage a team of sales reps and the challenges we face every day with sourcing delays, unpredictable news on tariffs, and how our reps can stand apart from the competition. Adding to our challenges is the speed at which technology and AI are constantly evolving, which means we also need to learn more innovative ways to stay ahead of the curve with our own tools, and to anticipate what our customers and reps' needs are.”Can you share any insights on the sales growth for your outdoor category?Kevin Kevonian, President - ”Our average annual sales on outdoor used to make up only 2-3% of our business, and last year our outdoor sales were above 15%, which is a significant increase. Our outdoor category consists of more than 300 total SKUs, so that is a big increase from when we first started offering outdoor just four years ago. It also helps that we heavily stock outdoor inventory year-round - that our customers in CA, NV, AZ, FL, and throughout the islands and South America absolutely love!”Are you seeing customers trend towards a favorite finish or weaves?Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development -”Actually, yes, we have seen an increase in customer interest on both the designer and retail side for our new collections with more natural weaves and lighter finishes. With the increased sales and demand for certain collections, we recently expanded our Breeze and Driftbay Collections to add Swivel Lounge Chairs, which have historically been a bit hit with our customers. These two collections have beautiful and unique light collection finishes and natural colored weaves that are very popular with consumers of all ages.”Anything exciting you care to share?Reb Nicholson, National Sales Manager -” We are so excited and honored that we have been nominated by our peers again this year and are currently in the running for Best Outdoor Dining by Furniture Today’s Reader Rankings, and Best Outdoor Furniture Company by Home Accents Today’s Reader Rankings. At the beginning of 2025, we were awarded for one of our most popular collections, the Benicia Outdoor Lounge Collection by Armen Living. It was named the 2025 ADEX Platinum Award by the ADEX Awards.”What do you have that is premiering at the upcoming Fall Casual Market in Atlanta?Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development - “Yes! We have 20 new outdoor collections that we are debuting at the upcoming Casual Market in Atlanta, and we are excited to celebrate our 5th Anniversary in our showroom B-1-6-A-2, with Daily Happy Hours from 3-5 pm starting on Tuesday, Sept 16 - Friday, Sept 19, 2025. Each casual market, we look forward to meeting with new and existing outdoor buyers and specialty stores and giving them a tour of our new collections. We have a 3,000 sq-ft showroom which showcases many of our newest arrivals and best-selling outdoor collections for bar, dining, and outdoor living.”Armen Living will also showcase their newest indoor and outdoor furniture arrivals at Fall High Point Market in the IHFC Bldg, 7th Floor, Hamilton, Space H-721. With early access by appointment starting on Monday, October 20, - Friday, Oct 24, followed by walk-in traffic at the official market dates, Saturday, Oct 25 - Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025.About Armen LivingArmen Living is the Quintessential Modern-day Furniture Designer and Manufacturer, providing a fully integrated supply chain solution ­from the product design drawing board and manufacturing process to distribution throughout the USA and worldwide markets. With flexibility and speed to market, Armen Living exceeds client expectations at every level of interaction. Armen Living not only delivers sensational products but also offers extraordinarily powerful reliability and capability only limited by the imagination. Our client relationships are fully supported and sustained by a stellar name, legendary history, and enduring reputation. Continuity of brand ­both in terms of exceptional quality and an outstanding commitment to customer-centered business practices ­ ensures optimal profit opportunities.For those in the hospitality industry, Armen Living is also pleased to extend our full contract capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of your needs with characteristic attention to detail. Building upon its legendary 40-year company history, the groundbreaking Armen Living line represents a refreshingly innovative creative collaboration with top designers in the industry. The result is a uniquely modern collection gorgeously enhanced by sophisticated retro aesthetics. Armenliving.com###

