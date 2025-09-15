Maricel Torrent Recognized by Influential Women 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is honored to have selected Maricel Torrent for its prestigious 2025 feature, recognizing her outstanding contributions as a seasoned drug discovery expert and Principal Research Scientist II in Computational Drug Discovery at AbbVie, based in North Chicago, Illinois. With over two decades of experience in pharmaceutical research, Maricel has solidified her status as a leader in the field, specializing in Computer-Aided Drug Design (CADD). Her innovative approach combines both structure- and ligand-based methods with machine learning, data mining and analysis, driving the discovery of groundbreaking medicines that improve patient outcomes worldwide.Maricel Torrent earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and went on to receive a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Computational Chemistry from Universitat de Girona, with a Thesis devoted to the study of transition-metal catalyzed organometallic reactions using Density Functional Theory. She completed her postdoctoral research at Emory University and has since worked at several leading pharmaceutical companies, including Merck, Abbott, and AbbVie. Throughout her impressive career, Maricel has played a pivotal role in numerous drug discovery programs across various therapeutic areas, contributing significantly to the advancement of medicine.In addition to her scientific achievements, which include co-authoring over 90 peer-reviewed publications, patents, and book chapters, Maricel is an inspiring leader and a dedicated mentor. She is a sought-after speaker at international conferences, where she shares her insights and passion for drug discovery with audiences around the globe. Her commitment to fostering the next generation of scientists is evident in her mentoring efforts, where she encourages young women to pursue their dreams and make their mark in the industry.Maricel’s dedication extends beyond the lab. An avid fitness enthusiast, she has been leading fitness classes since 2004 and holds certifications as a Group Exercise Instructor, Certified Group Fitness Instructor, and RYT-200 and RYT-500 Registered Yoga Teacher from Yoga Alliance, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA). Her holistic approach to health and wellness reflects the discipline and focus she applies in her scientific endeavors.At the core of Maricel’s success are the strong family values instilled in her from a young age. She believes in the importance of being bold, dreaming big, helping others, and leaving a legacy—principles she passionately shares with aspiring scientists. Maricel envisions a future where the integration of artificial intelligence with traditional physics-based approaches will revolutionize computational drug discovery, leading to enhanced predictive capabilities and transformative cures for patients.Maricel’s lifelong commitment to learning fuels her curiosity and innovative spirit. She actively seeks connections between diverse disciplines, believing that the most significant breakthroughs often occur at their intersection. Her perspective on life—viewing it as a precious gift—motivates her to embrace new challenges and opportunities for growth.Outside of her professional pursuits, Maricel dedicates her time to volunteering with local charities, serving as a speaker and bilingual translator. Not surprisingly, Maricel’s chosen causes are at the intersection of science, health, and education —her top three passions. As the eldest of four siblings, she nurtures her role as a big sister and cherishes the time spent with her family in Spain.Maricel Torrent’s holistic approach to science and life continues to inspire her colleagues and influence the broader scientific community. Influential Women is proud to honor her contributions, showcasing her as a beacon of excellence in the field of drug discovery.Learn More about Maricel Torrent:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/maricel-torrent or through https://r.yogaalliance.org/TeacherPublicProfile?tid=225495 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

