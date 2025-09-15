Minister Parks Tau withdraws the National Credit Act Amendment Regulations

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau has withdrawn the draft regulations which list educational institutions as originators of credit information contained in National Credit Act amendment regulations that he published in a Government Gazette on 13 August 2025.

Minister Tau’s decision was informed by the overwhelming response, comprising more than 20 000 submissions, that the department received even before the closing date for public comments on 12 September 2025. The vast majority of the responses was opposed to the proposed regulations. This process has once more demonstrated the robust nature of South Africa’s democracy where the public is able to engage with government in an open and transparent manner.

Minister Tau has committed to undertaking a process which will consider the changes that are required to enhance the protection of students, while continuing with efforts aimed at improving access to finance for MSME’s in order to plug the credit funding gap that currently exists.

Minister Tau has also committed to engaging relevant stakeholders in order to further clarify this process and allay any fears with respect to the outcomes of this process.

