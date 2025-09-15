Transport sends condolences following fatal crash involving learners

The Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, and the Deputy Minister, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in a tragic minibus crash where five learners perished in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

They have also wished a speedy recovery to five learners who sustained injuries and were admitted to various hospitals. The minibus they were travelling in crashed into a pre-school building in Imbali Township.

Both Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa have expressed their grave concerns at the disturbing number of road crashes involving learners. They emphasised that the National Road Safety Strategy, which is currently under review, has the safety of learners and scholar transportation high on its agenda and will be a key pillar of the strategy.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation, together with the KZN Traffic Authorities, is investigating the cause of the crash, and a preliminary report will be concluded within 48 hours.

