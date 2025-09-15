President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes National Executive meeting with the North West Provincial Executive Council

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a meeting of the National Executive with the Provincial Executive Council of the North West.

The engagement was held under the theme “A Nation that Works for All,” formed part of a series of engagements between the President and provinces aimed at enhancing intergovernmental coordination and improve service delivery in line with the priorities of the 7th Administration.

In accordance with the constitutional imperative for deepening cooperative governance, the meeting affirmed close cooperation in ensuring the successful delivery of critical infrastructure such as the rebuilding of roads, provision of water infrastructure and energy availability for powering the province’s industrial ambitions.

The meeting recognised the improvements that have been achieved in the governance of the province. The national executive pledged to work closely with the provincial government to ensure the resolution of challenges currently plaguing municipalities in the province.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the demonstrated level of developmental ambition by the province. The President encouraged the province to exploit public-private sector partnerships in the furtherance of development in the province.

Previous sessions between the national and provincial executives include meetings with the Executive Councils of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and most recently, the Northen Cape.

It is envisaged that the National Executive would have met with the leadership of the remaining two provinces, Free State and Western Cape, by the end of this financial year.

