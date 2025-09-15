Minister Buti Manamela: State of readiness for the 2026 academic year

1. Introduction

Colleagues, Deputy Ministers Dr’s Gondwe and Dube-Ncube, our Director-General and senior management of the Department, the leadership of NSFAS, SETAs, quality councils, university and college councils, student leaders across the sector, and the about 856 000 young people who will soon be sitting for their Grade 12 examinations, Good Morning. To the learners of 2025 who are preparing to cross the threshold into higher education and training, I wish you strength, discipline, and courage. We are preparing for you, because your success is the nation’s future.

When we speak of “readiness” for the 2026 academic year, we are not referring to ticking boxes or filing reports. Readiness is about the lived experience of every student and family in South Africa: that when the new year begins, the doors of learning and culture truly open – fairly, on time, and without unnecessary barriers. It means that the bursary systems are working, that application processes are clear, that institutions are safe and welcoming, that infrastructure is in place, and that teaching and learning can begin without disruption.

This is the commitment that underpins our work. Readiness is about trust – that a young person from a rural village, a township, or an urban centre can apply for a place at a university, a TVET, or a CET, or register for a SETA-funded programme, with the assurance that government and its partners have done the work to make the path accessible. It is about giving our country confidence that the post-school system is not only functional, but forward-looking, capable of expanding opportunity, and ready to serve the next generation of South Africans.

2. What is the Post-School Education and Training System?

South Africa’s post-school education and training system is one of the largest in Africa, designed to serve millions of young people and adults in their pursuit of knowledge, skills, and livelihoods. It is a system made up of universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges, Community Education and Training colleges, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, and our 21 Sector Education and Training Authorities, all underpinned by quality councils that safeguard the standard of education. Together, these institutions form a single system – diverse in its parts, but united in purpose – to expand access to learning, to drive transformation, and to build the skills base our economy requires.

The size and shape of this system reflect the choices we have made as a nation. At present, our universities accommodate around 1.1 million students, TVET colleges around 527,000 students, and CET colleges about 130,000 learners. Through NSFAS, 900 000 students are supported with bursaries and loans. The SETAs, meanwhile, offer thousands of learnerships, apprenticeships, and skills programmes every year to the unemployed, those already in work, and those classified as not in employment, education or training. This mix is deliberate – to ensure that the post-school system serves not only the academic elite, but also those who seek practical skills, second chances, or pathways into the labour market.

Our post-school system ultimately exists to serve the people. It is designed to be the engine of transformation, giving every South African – whether in a deep rural village, a township, or a metropolitan hub – a fair chance at accessing knowledge and skills that can change their lives. It is about equity and opportunity, but also about national development. The system is there to build a workforce capable of meeting our country’s pressing needs in health, education, energy, technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and services. At its heart, the post-school system is about expanding freedom – the freedom to learn, to work, and to contribute to South Africa’s future.

The pressure on our system has been growing steadily. Each year, more young people pass matric with bachelor entry, however, for next year a B pass is not the only requirement to enter university, students must obtain a specific APS score, meaning a mininimum average determined by each universtiythe places at universities remain limited. For 2026, we project around 235,000 first-year university spaces. That is a large number, but it cannot absorb every qualifying learner. It becomes imperative that the 170 000 FTEN space for TVETS are filled. This is why we stress that learners must apply on time, must explore multiple options, and must recognise that SETA’s, TVET colleges and CET colleges are equally important pathways into work, skills, and further study.

Over the years, we have seen progress in access, but uneven success. Dropout rates, particularly in the first year of study, remain high. We are now in discussions with institutions to make their throughput and success rates as transparent as we do with Grade 12 results, so that society can track not only how many enter the system, but also how many succeed. Our goal is not simply mass enrolment—it is access with success.

Universities are preparing to receive their new cohorts. Applications are open and many will close in October. There will be stiff competition, and not every applicant will secure a place. That is why we must balance enrolments across fields of study so that we do not overproduce in certain areas while facing shortages in others. We have finalised council appointments at institutions such as Limpopo, Venda, Fort Hare, Mangosuthu, Zululand, CUT, Nelson Mandela University, Vaal University of Technology, Pretoria and the University of the Western Cape, among others. This means that universities enter the new year with stronger governance in place.

3. Stabilisation of NSFAS for 2025 academic year

In August, I announced that will stabilise NSFAS, while setting in motion a sustainable funding model for the financial aid scheme. As such, you would be pleased to know that we have developed funding mechanisms to address the substantial shortfall experienced in the 2025 academic year by reprioritising funds within the existing resource base of R13.3 billion to support 34 000 students with blocked registrations and second semester registrations of 15 000 students. NSFAS will issue a circular today to open the registration portal. Student accommodation providers who were impacted by the above will also be in a position to now receive payments for services rendered. This marks a significant moment in the stabilisation of NSFAS for the 2025 academic year. However, the scheme is still at financial risk due to:

An increasing number of students qualifying for post-school education and training funding.

The escalating cost of living, which has expanded the eligibility criteria.

Declining state resources in real terms.

We will later in the year announce steps towards the sustainable funding reforms for NSFAS.

4. Launch of the NSFAS 2026 Applications

On 16 September, at the University of Pretoria, we will officially launch the 2026 NSFAS application process. This is the gateway through which hundreds of thousands of young people — especially from working-class and poor households — will be able to realise their dreams of studying at a university or TVET college. NSFAS remains one of the largest instruments of social justice in post-apartheid South Africa, currently about a million students each year.

The process for 2026 has been simplified and strengthened. Applications will be done through the myNSFAS portal, which is accessible via any internet-enabled device. Students will be able to track their applications online, upload supporting documents, and receive real-time updates. To make the process more inclusive, NSFAS is also working with partners such as SASSA, SARS, and the Department of Home Affairs to verify information automatically, reducing paperwork and speeding up approvals. In addition, NSFAS is extending its footprint through localised and regional service centres, so that even those in rural areas can access help close to home.

We call on all stakeholders; schools, teachers, parents, municipalities, public libraries, NYDA centres, community halls, and even internet cafés; to assist learners in applying before the deadline. For those who intend to study at university, competition for the 235,000 spaces remains very high, so early application is critical. For those choosing TVET colleges, NSFAS will fully cover tuition, registration, and allowances in line with the Heher Commission recommendation — reflecting our determination to shift enrolments towards the technical and vocational sector, which is vital for industrialisation and employment. By working together, we can ensure that no deserving student is left behind.

Readiness also means tackling student accommodation. Too many learners still live in unsafe and undignified conditions. We are working with institutions, communities, and the private sector to accelerate accredited accommodation and to eliminate confusion around who pays, who administers, and when.

5. On TVETS as the Engine Room of South Africa’s Skills Demand

Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges remain at the centre of our strategy to transform the post-school system and equip South Africans with the skills our economy so urgently requires. In 2026, more than 527,000 places will be available across the country’s 50 public TVET colleges. These institutions are not just alternatives to universities – they are the engines of industrialisation, entrepreneurship and community development. From artisanship and trades to hospitality, ICT, health and business studies, TVET colleges provide practical, work-oriented training that speaks directly to the needs of our labour market.

Phasing Out of Nated Programmes and Introduction of Occupational Qualifications

A key policy shift we are embarking on is the phasing out of outdated Nated programmes and the progressive phasing in of Occupational Qualifications and part-qualifications.

This transition is critical for ensuring that our curriculum is modern, industry-aligned, and future-focused.

I will soon be announcing the establishment of a Ministerial Task Team (MTT) that will lead the implementation process of this transition.

The MTT will: Work closely with colleges, industry partners, SETAs, quality councils, labour, student leadership and other key stakeholders. Develop a phased and managed roll-out plan to minimise disruptions to students. Provide advice on curriculum alignment, lecturer readiness, infrastructure needs, and funding implications.

This is a bold step that will ensure that qualifications offered in our colleges are not only credible but also enhance the employability of our graduates.

We are acutely aware of the challenges TVETs face – particularly high dropout rates, blockages in occupational qualifications, and the backlog of students who have not completed their NATED courses. To address these, we are extending the NATED programmes while simultaneously working with the QCTO, industry partners, SETAs and the skills branch to unblock the pipeline for occupational qualifications. We have set up a dedicated Working Group to drive this reform, while also directing SETAs to deepen their partnerships with TVETs and community colleges. Our commitment is clear: to strengthen TVETs into credible, attractive and well-resourced institutions that young people choose as a first option.

Funding remains a decisive issue. In line with the recommendations of the Heher Commission, government is moving decisively to ensure that TVET students are funded on a fee-free basis, further illustrating our intent to grow enrolments in this critical sector. Funding guidelines are being finalised and NSFAS applications now make specific provision for TVET learners. We are also developing a new budget model for occupational studies, bringing together industry, SETAs, the QCTO and the Department to resolve long-standing financial and curricular challenges. Taken together, these steps signal a new era for TVET colleges – one where they are stabilised, properly funded, and recognised as the heartbeat of South Africa’s skills revolution.

6. Getting Community Colleges to work for the whole Community

Community Education and Training colleges are the unsung heartbeat of our system, serving those South Africans who were left behind by formal schooling or who now seek new opportunities later in life. Today, more than 130,000 learners are enrolled in CET programmes – from adult literacy and numeracy, to second-chance matric, to skills programmes linked to local economies. This is the front line of tackling illiteracy, reducing NEET levels, and giving hope to adults and young people in townships, rural areas and informal settlements.

Our priority for 2026 is to reposition CETs as vibrant centres of lifelong learning. Councils are being finalised and governance structures strengthened so that these colleges can plan and deliver with confidence. We are massifying short skills programmes that can lead to higher level skills, while building closer links with NGOs, CBOs, SETAs, and municipalities so that CET offerings are directly tied to local Integrated Development Plans and labour market needs. This means skills for farming in rural districts, digital literacy in urban centres, and artisanal skills in communities where local industries require them.

We are also investing in lecturer training, the timely delivery of learning and teaching support materials, and the rollout of digital access tools to support students, especially those in second-chance matric programmes. The goal is simple but profound: to make CET colleges the heartbeat of South African skills, where communities know they can walk through the door and find a programme that speaks to their needs, their aspirations, and their future.

7. Repositioning and Stabilising SETA’s for Jobs for Work Transition

Alongside our work on universities, TVET and CET colleges, we are also pressing ahead with reforms in the SETA landscape. By the end of this week, all SETAs will have fully constituted Accounting Authorities in place, and the process for the appointment of chairpersons will be at an advanced stage of finalisation. This is part of a broader stabilisation effort, ensuring that SETAs can perform their critical mandate without governance paralysis. As I requested parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, I will appear in Parliament at the end of this week to account on the changes we have effected in SETAs, as well as to present our overall plan for reforms that will ensure a more efficient, transparent and impactful system.

SETAs are not only about administration — they are the bridge between education and the world of work. They create pathways for matric graduates, for young people not in employment, education or training, and for workers seeking to reskill or upskill. Through learnerships, apprenticeships, bursaries and workplace training programmes, SETAs open opportunities in sectors ranging from engineering and construction to ICT, hospitality, health and agriculture. For readiness in 2026, we are intensifying the message that SETAs are part of the doors of learning and culture: young people can register on SETA databases, approach accredited training providers, or apply directly for learnerships and bursaries. These opportunities sit alongside NSFAS and institutional funding, forming part of the wider system of support to ensure that no one is left without a chance to learn, to skill, and to work.

8. The War Room for a Successful 2026 Academic Year

To ensure that the system remains stable and responsive, we will established a War Room for the 2026 academic year. This War Room brings together the leadership of the Department, NSFAS, universities, TVET and CET colleges, student formations, and quality councils in one space, meeting weekly to resolve challenges as they arise. Its purpose is not more meetings, but rapid decision-making, problem-solving, and clear communication with stakeholders.

Through the War Room, we will tackle outstanding issues head-on: from the timely payment of NSFAS allowances, to the accreditation of student accommodation, the finalisation of examination certificates, and the resolution of disputes that can otherwise disrupt teaching and learning. It will also functions as an early-warning system, so that potential triggers of protest or disruption are identified and addressed before they escalate.

The War Room is a symbol of a new approach to governance: agile, collaborative, and transparent. It ensures that when problems emerge, no student, no parent, no institution is left without answers. It is one of the ways in which we are demonstrating that readiness is not a once-off announcement, but a continuous commitment to keeping the doors of learning and culture open.

I want to thank every person in the sector – lecturers, administrators, principals, vice-chancellors, council members, student leaders, union representatives, and officials in the Department – for the work you have done to bring us this far. Slowly, but surely, we are restoring public confidence in the post-school system. We understand the magnitude of the challenge before us: that the state of our post-school education and training system is inseparable from the state of our economy, our health, our democracy, and every other measure of national development. But we also know that we can and shall deliver on this dream, not as government alone, but together with the people. As the Freedom Charter proclaimed, and as our democracy demands, the doors of learning and culture shall be opened – not only in 2026, but for generations to come.

Enquiries:

Matshepo Seedat

Cell: 082 679 9473

#ServiceDeliveryZA

