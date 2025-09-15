Mortgage loans statistics – July 2025

MACAU, September 15 - According to statistics released today (15 September) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) and commercial real estate loans (CRELs) both decreased month-on-month in July 2025. With regard to the outstanding balances, RMLs dropped whereas CRELs remained stable on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In July 2025, new RMLs approved by Macao banks fell by 0.3% month-on-month to MOP1.05 billion. Among them, new RMLs to residents, representing 98.6% of the total, increased by 1.6% to MOP1.04 billion; the non-resident component decreased by 55.4% to MOP15.24 million. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between May and July 2025 was MOP1.02 billion, up 5.9% from the previous period (April to June 2025).

New CRELs decreased by 84.9% to MOP284.24 million from a relatively high base in the previous month. Among them, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 96.4% of the total, fell by 85.2% to MOP273.94 million; new CRELs to non-residents dropped by 67.9% to MOP10.30 million. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between May and July 2025 was MOP912.45 million, down 31.0% from the previous period (April to June 2025).

Outstanding balances

As at end-July 2025, the outstanding value of RMLs fell by 0.6% month-on-month or 5.5% year-on-year to MOP211.21 billion. Among them, the resident component made up 96.7% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents and non-residents dropped by 0.6% and 1.2% respectively.

The outstanding value of CRELs was MOP145.48 billion, which remained virtually unchanged from the preceding month but dropped by 5.3% from a year ago. Among them, the resident component made up 91.3% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents fell by 0.5% whereas those to non-residents rose by 5.7%.

Delinquency ratios

At end-July 2025, the delinquency ratio for RMLs was 3.7%, which edged up by 0.1 percentage point from a month ago but dropped by 0.5 percentage points over a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 5.4%, which remained unchanged from the previous month but rose by 1.5 percentage points from end-July 2024.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in Macao SAR. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.

