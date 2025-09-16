Business Awards UK - Franchise Business Awards 2025 Winners and Finalists Revealed

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Franchise Business Awards , recognising franchise organisations that have demonstrated strong leadership, operational excellence and meaningful growth across the UK and internationally. This year’s recipients represent a diverse range of industries, each showing clear evidence of innovation, community impact and long-term potential.Business Awards UK 2025 Franchise Business Awards Winners- Healthy Feet Franchises Ltd – Best Health and Fitness Franchise- Chocoberry – Best Food and Beverage Franchise- Freedom Boat Club Loch Lomond – Best International Franchise- Your Man With A Van Ltd – Best Emerging Franchise- Savage Martial Arts – Best Overall Franchise- Explorer Travel Franchise by Hays Travel – Excellence in Franchise SupportBusiness Awards UK 2025 Franchise Business Awards Finalists- Chocoberry – Best Emerging Franchise- Utilitrack Ltd – Best Overall Franchise- Right at Home – Best Health or Fitness Franchise- Driver Hire – Excellence in Franchise SupportExcellence in FranchisingThis year’s winners reflect a franchise sector that is evolving in thoughtful and purposeful ways. From healthcare services offering accessible community foot care to scalable fitness models built on inclusive education, the award recipients have demonstrated business models with real-world impact.Many of the recognised organisations have developed distinct approaches to franchising. Some have built flexible models that reduce traditional barriers to entry, offering franchisees greater autonomy and fairer financial terms. Others have successfully scaled their operations while maintaining consistent training, brand integrity and local relevance. Notably, a number of winners have focused on sectors where innovation has historically been limited, delivering new standards in customer service, training and accessibility.Across all categories, this year’s winners and finalists have prioritised long-term value over short-term gains, enabling sustainable growth, improving access to services and supporting franchisees through well-defined systems and ongoing mentorship. Business Awards UK applauds all participants for their contributions to a stronger and more inclusive franchising landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.