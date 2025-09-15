Genipabu by Estudio Galho Wins Platinum in A' Furniture Design Awards

Genipabu

Estudio Galho's Genipabu Sideboard Recognized for Exceptional Design, Functionality, and Sustainability in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of furniture design, has announced Estudio Galho 's Genipabu as the recipient of the Platinum A' Furniture Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design, functionality, and sustainability of the Genipabu Sideboard, solidifying its position as a groundbreaking piece within the furniture industry.The Platinum A' Furniture Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users. Genipabu's recognition serves as a testament to its innovative features, which not only enhance the user experience but also contribute to the advancement of sustainable practices within the furniture sector.Genipabu's unique design draws inspiration from the stunning Genipabu Dunes in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. The sideboard's seamlessly integrated wine storage features rhythmic triangular structures that echo the dynamic formations of the dunes, while the door handles, sculpted with smooth, flowing curves, mimic the wind-carved shapes of the sand. This fusion of form and purpose makes Genipabu not only a statement in design but also a tribute to nature's artistry.The Platinum A' Furniture Design Award serves as a motivator for Estudio Galho to continue pushing the boundaries of design and sustainability. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of furniture design. By setting a new standard for excellence, Genipabu paves the way for Estudio Galho to make even greater strides in the industry.Genipabu was designed by Klivisson Campelo, Edson Martone, and the talented team at Estudio Galho. Their expertise in transforming concepts into pieces that tell stories, honor traditions, and embrace contemporary perspectives is evident in the award-winning sideboard.About Estudio GalhoEstudio Galho, based in JoãoPessoa, Paraíba, Brazil, has stood out in the market since 2018, designing furniture and accessories that elevate design as a form of national cultural expression. Rooted in Brazilian identity, the studio transforms concepts into pieces that tell stories, honoring traditions while embracing contemporary perspectives. Through design, Galho reinforces culture as an essential element of everyday life.About Movew - Ambientes PlanejadosMovew, based in Rio Grande do Norte's capital, specializes in high-end custom furniture and design projects. Focused on quality and exclusivity, it blends functionality, aesthetics, and innovation. Constantly improving, it adopts advanced technologies and sustainability to create refined, personalized spaces.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a highly regarded recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation. Bestowed by the A' Design Awards , it acknowledges works that combine remarkable innovation with impactful societal contributions. Recipients are celebrated for their role in shaping aesthetics and trends, advancing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring winning designs meet pre-established evaluation criteria in categories such as innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, sustainability, originality, and market potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional furniture design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across the furniture and interior design industries. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluates submissions based on pre-established criteria. By participating, entrants gain global exposure and recognition for their creativity and design capabilities, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the furniture industry. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products that positively impact society.

