International Relations and Cooperation hosts G20 Townhall Outreach in Cape Town, 16 Sept

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), in collaboration with the University of South Africa (UNISA), will host a G20 Townhall Outreach on 16 September 2025 in Cape Town. The event will take place under the theme: Financial Inclusion for Economic Development: Creating Access to Benefit Grassroots Economies.

The inaugural DIRCO-UNISA G20 Townhall Outreach took place on 14 May 2025 in Pretoria, Gauteng Province. The second instalment was hosted on 8 August 2025 in Mbombela, Mpumalanga Province.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency stands as a vital moment to shape global dialogues and promote economic development. It represents a strategic opportunity to advance change in global governance while working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Financial inclusion is increasingly recognised as a critical element of the global economic system, particularly in relation to poverty eradication, equitable growth and social stability. In a globalised economy, financial inclusion has the potential to reduce inequality, foster resilience, and promote sustainable development.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 16 September 2025

Time: 09h00 – 12h00

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town

Media RSVPs:

Mpho Rakgakole

E-mail: rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

