Elegoo Centauri Carbon by Chris Hong, Gary He and Yongliang Mei Wins Platinum in A' Equipment Awards

Elegoo Centauri Carbon

Innovative 3D Printer Recognized for Exceptional Design, Performance, and User Experience

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design competitions, has announced Elegoo Centauri Carbon by Chris Hong, Gary He and Yongliang Mei as the Platinum winner in the Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design category. This remarkable achievement underscores the printer's groundbreaking design, advanced features, and significant impact on the 3D printing industry.Elegoo Centauri Carbon's platinum recognition holds immense relevance for the equipment industry and its customers. By pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology, this innovative design sets new standards for performance, reliability, and user experience. Its advanced features and exceptional print quality cater to the evolving needs of prosumers, educators, and professionals alike, making 3D printing more accessible and efficient than ever before.At the heart of Elegoo Centauri Carbon's success lies its revolutionary fully enclosed design, featuring a CoreXY motion structure and an integrated die-cast frame for unparalleled stability. The 121-point precision auto-leveling system ensures flawless accuracy, while the powerful motor and high-thermal-conductivity brass nozzle enable 25% faster print speeds compared to other consumer-grade printers. These cutting-edge features, combined with the printer's sleek aesthetics and user-friendly interface, transform the 3D printing experience for modern homes and workshops.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award is expected to inspire Elegoo's future innovations and influence industry trends. By setting a new benchmark for excellence in 3D printer design, Elegoo Centauri Carbon encourages other manufacturers to prioritize performance, safety, and user experience in their products. As a result, this award not only celebrates the achievements of the Elegoo team but also contributes to the overall advancement of the 3D printing industry.Project MembersElegoo Centauri Carbon was designed by a talented team led by Chris Hong, Gary He, and Yongliang Mei. Yongliang Tan and Yu Tang also played crucial roles in the development and realization of this groundbreaking 3D printer.Interested parties may learn more at:About Chris Hong, Gary He and Yongliang MeiChris Hong, Gary He, and Yongliang Mei are accomplished designers from China who have made significant contributions to the field of 3D printing. Their expertise and dedication to innovation have been instrumental in the development of Elegoo Centauri Carbon, a revolutionary 3D printer that has garnered global recognition for its exceptional design and performance.About Shenzhen Elegoo Technology Co.,Ltd.Founded in 2015, Shenzhen Elegoo Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading brand in the global smart manufacturing industry. Based in Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, the company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo has sold millions of products to over 90 countries and regions, achieving a total sales revenue of approximately 220 million USD in 2024. The company employs more than 700 people and operates nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing space, providing unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.About ElegooElegoo is a pioneering brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, renowned for its cutting-edge consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other innovative technology products. Since its establishment in 2015, Elegoo has become a global leader, with millions of products sold across nearly 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company achieved a remarkable sales revenue of 220 million USD, supported by a team of over 700 employees and a state-of-the-art office and manufacturing facility spanning nearly 30,000 square meters. By focusing on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo empowers consumers with unique and smart creation spaces, enhancing personalized experiences and driving the industry forward.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a highly regarded accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of innovation and creativity within the Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design category. This prestigious award acknowledges works that demonstrate exceptional technical proficiency, aesthetic appeal, and societal impact. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, practicality, sustainability, and user experience enhancement. Winning the Platinum A' Design Award is a testament to a design's outstanding quality and its potential to advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology in the equipment industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Award is a globally renowned competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including aspiring designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, top-tier manufacturers, and influential brands in the machinery and technology industries. This prestigious award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their groundbreaking designs, gain international exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional contributions to the advancement of the machinery industry. The competition is organized annually and is open to entries from all countries, with a distinguished panel of experts conducting a blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria. Since its inception in 2008, the A' Design Award has been dedicated to promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the pursuit of creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://industrialequipmentawards.com

