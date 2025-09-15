Snow Park by Kris Lin Wins Platinum in A' Interior Design Awards

Snow Park

Kris Lin's Innovative Exhibition Center Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Kris Lin as a winner of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the innovative "Snow Park" exhibition center design. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and technical proficiency demonstrated by Kris Lin in crafting a landmark space that seamlessly blends technology, culture, and commercial value within the interior design industry.The Platinum A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award celebrates designs that not only showcase remarkable innovation but also contribute significantly to advancing industry standards and practices. Kris Lin's "Snow Park" exhibition center exemplifies these qualities, offering a unique and immersive experience that aligns with current trends in interior design while providing practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike.Inspired by a documentary about a Chinese explorer's glacier expedition, "Snow Park" creates six themed scenes: Ice Lake, Ice Tunnel, Ice Cave, Ice Light, Ice Cone, and Ice House. Through the innovative use of materials like Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum and Ice Jade Stone, combined with holographic projections and immersive technology, the design overcomes spatial constraints to deliver a surreal and engaging experience that enhances both functionality and artistic appeal.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Kris Lin's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design and inspiring future innovations within the field. By seamlessly transitioning from an exhibition center to a commercial space, "Snow Park" demonstrates the potential for interior design to deliver lasting economic and cultural value while driving the rise of ice and snow tourism in southern China.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kris LinKris Lin, hailing from China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With over two decades of experience, Kris Lin has built a reputation for delivering innovative and impactful designs that push the boundaries of the interior design industry.About Zhuhai Huafa Group Co., LTDHuafa Group, established in 1980, is the largest comprehensive state-owned enterprise group in Zhuhai and a well-known leading enterprise in China. With 7 listed companies and 2 listed enterprises on the New Third Board, Huafa Group has been ranked among the top 500 Chinese enterprises for nine consecutive years and was selected as a "Double Hundred Enterprise" of the State Council's state-owned enterprise reform in 2020.About Kris Lin International DesignKris Lin International Design, initially established in Taipei, offers a wide range of services, including architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design. With a strong presence in Shanghai for over a decade, the company has designed for numerous international enterprises and developers, attracting elite talent to strengthen its team and deliver exceptional results for its clients.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify outstanding creativity and innovation in the field of Interior Space and Exhibition Design. Evaluated by a distinguished jury panel based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, and accessibility, recipients of this award have demonstrated exceptional artistic and technical skill in creating designs that advance the industry and benefit society as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award offers a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the industry. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and celebrate pioneering designs that positively impact the global community, driving inspiration and advancement in the field of interior design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesignsawards.com

