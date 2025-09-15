Dongguan Zhongshuge Library by Eternal Architectural Design Wins Platinum in A' Interior Design Awards

Dongguan Zhongshuge Library

Eternal Architectural Design's Innovative Library Design Receives Prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Eternal Architectural Design 's "Dongguan Zhongshuge Library" as the recipient of the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This significant achievement highlights the exceptional design excellence and innovation demonstrated by the library project, positioning it as a leading example within the interior design industry.The Dongguan Zhongshuge Library's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design landscape. By incorporating magical and industrial gear elements as the central design language, the library aligns with the vibrant research and industrial environment of the Dongguan Songshan Lake Science and Technology Industrial Park. This innovative approach not only advances interior design standards but also offers practical benefits to users, fostering a captivating and unique space that seamlessly blends functionality and aesthetics.What sets the Dongguan Zhongshuge Library apart is its thoughtful integration of gear elements throughout the interior space. From the main reading area to the children's reading area and coffee area, these elements serve as both decorative pieces and functional bookcases. The striking incorporation of gears in the corridor and Mid-store Island Section creates an enchanting industrial atmosphere, while the predominant use of wood mitigates the coldness typically associated with traditional industrial design. This balance results in a fantastical environment that remains intact, offering users a truly immersive and inspiring experience.The recognition bestowed upon the Dongguan Zhongshuge Library by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Eternal Architectural Design's commitment to excellence and innovation. This prestigious accolade is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of interior design. The award not only motivates the Eternal Architectural Design team to continue striving for exceptional design solutions but also sets a new standard for the industry as a whole.Dongguan Zhongshuge Library was designed by Eternal Architectural Design, with Zhu Jun as the founder of the creative design firm based in Shanghai, China.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Dongguan Zhongshuge Library at:About Eternal Architectural DesignEternal Architectural Design is a design company co-founded by Jun Zhu, based in Shanghai, China. Zhu has consistently emphasized the importance of local cultural development and heritage as the foundation for his design work. His portfolios cover a number of significant cultural space projects such as the Wuxi Zhongshu Pavilion and the Scholarly Scent Weaving Dream Monastic Dinning Hall. Through these endeavors, he has made notable contributions to the advancement of local cultural heritage and spatial design.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The award acknowledges works that demonstrate exceptional artistic and technical proficiency, while also highlighting their designers' commitment to advancing the boundaries of design. Recipients are celebrated for their role in shaping the aesthetics and trends of our time, contributing to the enhancement of quality of life and promoting sustainable development. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensuring that only truly outstanding designs receive this coveted recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Organized annually across all industries, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from designers and brands worldwide. The competition's mission is to showcase exceptional products and projects that positively impact society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award identifies and celebrates groundbreaking designs that push the boundaries of innovation and creativity. By providing a global platform for recognition, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and motivate designers to develop solutions that benefit the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiordesigncontests.com

