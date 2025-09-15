IRC, Education Above All, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation enhance youth resilience to climate shocks in Nigeria

The project aims to strengthen the resilience of 1,000 beneficiaries Beneficiaries engaging in hands-on activities The project helps children, youth and adolescents cope with climate-related shocks

DOHA, QATAR, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Rescue Committee, Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are pleased to announce the successful completion of their collaborative project “LearnToEarn Plus.”

The 16-month initiative aimed to strengthen the resilience of 1,000 young people in Adamawa State in Northeast Nigeria, an area severely affected by climate-related shocks that force people to leave their homes. As a result, many children and young people drop out of school as they are forced to move with their families to new areas, many of which often have limited or no access to education services.

The programme set a lofty goal of reaching 1,000 out of school children, adolescents and youth with access to early learning, vocational, financial literacy and other life skills aimed at helping them cope with climate related shocks and livelihoods support. Against this, the project not only met this goal, but achieved significant impact in other areas too:

- In partnership with the National Agricultural Seed Council, participants were trained in seed distributorship and received improved rice and maize seeds to enhance agricultural productivity.

- 500 adolescent girls and women learned to produce reusable sanitary pads and soap using local materials - promoting hygiene, health, and income generation.

- 10 Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) were established in Farang-Farang with total savings of ₦4.28 million; 180 members accessed loans worth ₦977,400, strengthening financial inclusion and community resilience.

Moreover, the joint project supported displaced families to get back on their feet through providing irrigation equipment to boost farming during dry seasons, agribusiness and financial literacy training to youths to improve productivity and boost incomes. Throughout, the project also supported learning opportunities for out of school children and improved access to clean water and hygiene services in the community.

David Miliband, President and CEO of the IRC, said, “We are proud to have partnered with Education Above All Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support children and youth access to education amidst challenges caused by harsh weather and climate patterns. This initiative complements our work in Nigeria, which spans over a decade. The rise in extreme poverty, including the absence of education in fragile and conflict settings requires new thinking and action, which is why we have been so inspired by the success of this initiative.’’

Janhvi Kanoria, Executive Director of EAA Foundation’s Innovation Development Department, said, “This partnership underscores our commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has access to quality education. By addressing the impacts of climate change on education and livelihoods, we aim to create a sustainable and resilient future for the communities."

Zahira El Marzouki, Head of Middle East Relations, Gates Foundation said, “We are delighted to have partnered with EAA and IRC to develop sustainable and inclusive solutions to climate challenges in Northern Nigeria. We are inspired by the learning opportunities for kids and adolescents created through this program, and the improved well-being of local communities gives us hope.”

