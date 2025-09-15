AI CERTs® Drives Double-Digit Growth in AI Skilling Across the U.S. Through Expanding Partner Network

NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a global leader in AI and emerging technology certifications, has recorded double-digit growth in learner enrolments across its Authorized Training Partner (ATP) ecosystem in the United States, reflecting the accelerating demand for future-critical skills. The initiative has already enabled thousands of students and professionals to pursue structured AI education, strengthening the country’s talent pipeline in emerging technologies.Notably, a significant share of learners are advancing from enrolment to certification, with nearly one in four earning globally recognized credentials. This strong conversion rate underscores both the industry relevance of AI CERTsprograms and the effective delivery by its expanding ATP network The AI CERTsATP network itself is growing rapidly, with institutions and training providers joining to leverage global brand recognition, cutting-edge curriculum, and revenue opportunities that come with partnership. By aligning with AI CERTs, partners can differentiate their offerings, tap into a high-demand skills market, and empower their learners with internationally benchmarked certifications.With a growing partner base and steadily rising learner outcomes, AI CERTscontinues to play a pivotal role in bridging the AI skills gap and preparing the workforce for a digital-first economy.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences, but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For media queries: media@aicerts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.