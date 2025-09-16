Death Care Services Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $186.44 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Death Care Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recent years have seen a robust expansion in the death care services market, with predictions for it to escalate from $128.47 billion in 2024 to $138.23 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors driving these statistical increases during the historic era feature a rapid escalation in global population, a surge in accidents, and vigorous economic development in burgeoning markets.

The market for death care services is projected to exhibit a robust increase over the coming years, reaching a sizable $186.44 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The amplification in this projected period can be linked to a rise in individuals choosing funeral plans, worldwide increasing population, and the demand surges for extravagant funerals. Key trends during this period comprise of investments in alkaline hydrolysis cremation methods, providing eco-friendly burial services, personalization services for funerals, livestream options for funerals for those unable to physically attend, GPS tracking within cemeteries, digital tombstone tags, and advanced funeral preparations.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Death Care Services Market?

The projected decline in life expectancy is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the death care services market. Life expectancy refers to the average number of years a person is expected to live. A decrease in life expectancy results in an increased death rate, which in turn boosts the death care services market. For instance, in March 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a government agency based in the US, declared that the life expectancy disparity between men and women in 2022 was 5.4 years, showing a drop of 0.4 years compared to 2021. As a result, the falling life expectancy trend is expected to push the growth of the death care services market in the future.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Death Care Services Market?

Major players in the Death Care Services include:

• Service Corporation International (SCI)

• Nirvana Asia Ltd

• Dignity Plc

• Arbor Memorial Inc.

• InvoCare

• Fu Shou Yuan International Group

• Carriage Services

• NorthStar Memorial group

• Stonemor Inc.

• Funespaña

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Death Care Services Market?

Companies offering death care services are progressively adopting the alkaline hydrolysis process for the disposal of dead bodies. This method involves a chemical treatment utilizing sodium hydroxide and heat to handle human remains. Deceased bodies are treated with a mixture of 95% water and 5% potassium hydroxide or sodium oxide to break them down into a liquid and bone residue. The bone fragments are preserved and dehydrated into a substance akin to cremated remains. The resultant liquid from this process is a harmless solution that can be discarded through the sewage system. As a valid case in point, the US state of Hawaii legalized the use of the alkaline hydrolysis method for human disposition in July 2022.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Death Care Services Market Growth

The death care services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Funeral Homes And Funeral Services, Cemeteries And Crematories

2) By Arrangement: At-Need Arrangement, Pre-Need Arrangement

3) By Mode: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Funeral Homes and Funeral Services: Traditional Funeral Services, Memorial Services, Direct Burial Services, Direct Cremation Services, Pre-Planning and Pre-Need Services, Grief Counseling Services, Transportation Services

2) By Cemeteries and Crematories: Burial Services, Cremation Services, Cemetery Maintenance Services, Memorialization Products, Columbarium Services (for urn storage)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Death Care Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, the death care services market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, closely followed by North America. The report on the death care services market covers a spectrum of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

