Daycare Management Software Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $13.24 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company's Daycare Management Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Daycare Management Software Market Through 2025?

The market for daycare management software has seen significant expansion in the recent past. A rise from $9.75 billion in 2024 to $10.43 billion in 2025 is anticipated, marking an annual growth rate compounded (CAGR) of 6.9%. A surge in the number of employed parents, increased demand for quality childcare services, heightened understanding of daycare management software's advantages, investment growth in the daycare segment, and a greater focus on child protection and welfare have all fueled the historical growth.

Expectations indicate substantial expansion in the daycare management software market size in the coming years. The market is forecasted to intensify to a value of $13.24 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The predicted surge in this period is due to the escalating adoption of technology in the childcare sector, rising demand for cloud-based daycare management systems, increasing requirement for mechanized and effective daycare management solutions, and growing availability of economical daycare management systems, coupled with expectations for real-time communication. Key trends predicted for this period consist of technological innovation, automation powered by AI, compatibility with IoT devices, mobile-centric solutions, and parent participation tools.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Daycare Management Software Market?

The daycare management software market is poised for growth, spurred on by the increasing number of working parents. These are individuals, both fathers and mothers, who juggle professional responsibilities along with their duties as parents. This increase can be attributed to factors such as evolving workplace policies that offer paid parental leave, flexible working hours, assistance for childcare, and other benefits designed to support families. Childcare management software plays a crucial role in making this possible, offering a parent portal that keeps parents in the loop about their child's daily reports, updates, photos, and enables them to interact with the daycare facility. The software simplifies the childcare experience for working parents by enhancing communication, providing an easy payment setup, fostering parental engagement, and sorting out administrative processes. For example, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a government agency in the U.S., indicated that as of April 2023, there was a 1.7% increase from the previous year in the number of working mothers with children under 18 years old, bringing it to 72.9%. The percentage of working fathers with children under 18 years old increased from 92.5% in 2021 to 92.9% in 2022. Consequently, the boosting number of working parents is fueling the growth of the daycare management software market.

Which Players Dominate The Daycare Management Software Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Daycare Management Software include:

• Vanco Payment Solutions Inc.

• Sandbox Software

• Illumine

• SmartCare

• SofterWare Inc.

• Amilia

• Jackrabbit Technologies Inc.

• Hi Mama Inc.

• Chubby Cheeks Nursery

• PLAYTIME SOLUTIONS Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Daycare Management Software Market?

Leading businesses in the daycare management software market are concentrating on sophisticated technological answers, like integrated assessments, to boost the outcomes of children and secure a competitive advantage in the market. Comprehensive assessments look at various facets of a child's health, development, and needs holistically. For example, Procare Software LLC, a US-based software firm offering child care management solutions, rolled out Vine Assessments in March 2023. This daycare management software is a comprehensive tool that allows staff and early-childhood educators to document the development and growth of the children in their care. As children prepare to enter kindergarten, the software proposes developmental stages with 21 aims suiting kids from birth up to the age of five. It also includes simple, direct childhood tests adhering to all 50 state standards. This tech advancement aids childcare centers in tracking the development and growth of young children, simplifying the task for teachers to evaluate and track the progress of their students.

Global Daycare Management Software Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The daycare management softwaremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cloud-Based Software, On-Premises Software

2) By Solution: Parents Engagement And Communication Management, Time And Activity Management, Students Attendance Tracking, Child Care Payment, Accounting And Recordkeeping, Pandemic Protocol Management, Childcare Security, Nutrition And Meal Planning Management, Other Solutions

3) By Application: Daycare Centers, Kindergarten, Other Children Care Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Cloud-Based Software: SaaS (Software As A Service) Solutions, Multi-Tenant Solutions, Single-Tenant Solutions

2) By On-Premises Software: Licensed Software, Customizable On-Premises Solutions

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Daycare Management Software Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in daycare management software. Forecasted growth for the upcoming period predicts Asia-Pacific as the region with the quickest expansion. The market report for daycare management software includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

