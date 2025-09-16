District Cooling Market CAGR to be at 11.6 from 2025 to 2029 | $30.73 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s District Cooling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The District Cooling Market?

In recent years, the district cooling market has been expanding swiftly. Its size is anticipated to surge from $17.98 billion in 2024 to $19.83 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors such as heightened cooling system requirements in high-temperature regions, escalating urbanization, increasing disposable income, the construction of large-scale residential and commercial properties and the growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions are all driving this growth during the historic period.

The district cooling market's dimensions are set to experience brisk expansion in the following few years. It is estimated to escalate to $30.73 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This growth over the forecast period is being fuelled by factors such as the increasing demand for effective cooling systems, a surge in construction activity, significant investments by emergent nations in infrastructure, a growing global population and urbanization, and increased focus on sustainability. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass leveraging advanced data analytics to enhance cooling system efficiency, the rise of district cooling as a service (dcaas) models, the application of smart grid technologies in district cooling networks, increasing embracement of innovative technologies, and a rising emphasis on cold energy recovery and usage in district cooling.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global District Cooling Market?

The escalating attention towards the utilization of renewable energy is predicted to fuel the expansion of the district cooling market. This renewable energy is an energy form that is inexhaustible and can sustain itself indefinitely without needing renewal or replenishment. District cooling that utilizes sustainable energy not only provides cooling but also enhances the local environment by diminishing noise and enhancing the security of the energy supply. For example, as per the International Energy Agency, a France-based international organization, the world's renewable capacity addition is anticipated to skyrocket by 107 gigawatts (GW), marking the most significant absolute surge ever, to over 440 GW by June 2023. Consequently, the escalating attention towards the utilization of renewable energy is leading to the expansion of the district cooling market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The District Cooling Market?

Major players in the District Cooling include:

• Ramboll Group A/S

• Fortum Corporation

• Emirates District Cooling LLC

• Engie SA

• National Central Cooling Company PJSC

• Veolia Environnement SA

• Empower India Ltd.

• Qatar District Cooling Company

• Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd.

• ADC Energy Systems LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The District Cooling Market?

The district cooling systems market is seeing a surge in popularity due to major technological advancements. Large enterprises within the district cooling industry are adopting innovative technologies to strengthen their market position. For example, in February 2022, Honeywell, an American conglomerate specializing in performance materials and technology, introduced Solstice E-Cooling. This revolutionary heat transfer agent platform is far more effective at cooling high-performance electronics than traditional methods like air and water cooling. This avant-garde cooling solution, designed for electronics and data centers, utilizes a two-phase liquid cooling system to cool electrical devices while being eco-friendly. Solstice E-cooling offers more consistent energy-efficient cooling, superior heat rejection, and requires less pumping power.

What Segments Are Covered In The District Cooling Market Report?

The district coolingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Production Technique: Free Cooling, Absorption Cooling, Electric Chillers, Other Production Techniques

2) By Function: Stationary Cooling, Transport Cooling

3) By Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Free Cooling: Natural Ventilation, Ice Storage

2) By Absorption Cooling: Water-Lithium Bromide Systems, Ammonia-Water Systems

3) By Electric Chillers: Air-Cooled Chillers, Water-Cooled Chillers

4) By Other Production Techniques: District Heating And Cooling Networks, Thermal Energy Storage Systems

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global District Cooling Market?

In 2024, the Middle East led the way in the district cooling market. It is expected to continue to show growth. The district cooling market report provides coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

