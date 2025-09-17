PULSAR GAMING GEARS AND VAXEE CORPORATION SIGN MOU TO BOLSTER AND EXPAND PULSAR’S ES PRODUCT LINE

Pulsar Gaming Gears and VAXEE Corporation announce strategic exclusive partnership and product integration initiative

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsar Gaming Gears (AplusX Inc.), a leading developer of high-performance esports peripherals, and VAXEE Corporation, a respected innovator in gaming hardware, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a strategic exclusive partnership that will bring together the strengths of both companies to shore up Pulsar’s robust esports product line, now and for years to come. This joint development work is set to redefine the landscape of competitive gaming peripherals, with the aim of delivering unparalleled innovation and performance to the esports community.

VAXEE will work exclusively with Pulsar to jointly develop and supply products for the new Pulsar eS series. A new eS gaming mice and mousepads will be the first products spawned from the partnership, targeting release for later this year. In the future, both parties will work together to introduce a brand-new design and optimize existing products, further enhancing their lineup of esports-grade gear.

“We are pleased to establish a strategic alliance with Pulsar, a company that shares a forward-looking vision for esports products. Through this alliance, we aim to leverage the strengths of both parties to jointly develop and deliver superior esports products,” said Xanver Tseng, CEO of VAXEE Corporation.

Kunhee Shim, CEO of Pulsar also stated, “It is a privilege to share the same vision with Vincent (Founder of Zowie Gear and VAXEE) and Xanver for the future of esports gear. Through this joint development, we are not just creating products, but working to shape the future of our industry together.”

This initiative represents a significant step forward for Pulsar Gaming Gears in solidifying its position as a global leader in esports peripherals, poised to meet the evolving demands of competitive gamers worldwide.

