PULSAR ACQUIRES LETHAL GAMING GEAR TO EXPAND PREMIUM MOUSEPAD PORTFOLIO AND BOLSTER NORTH AMERICAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Pulsar acquires LGG Pulsar Gaming Gears

Strategic acquisition strengthens Pulsar’s U.S. operations, forming Puslar Americas Inc., and brings Lethal’s acclaimed mousepads under the Pulsar brand.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsar Gaming Gears (AplusX Inc.), a leading global developer of high-performance esports peripherals, today announced the acquisition of Lethal Gaming Gear (LGG), a U.S.-based company renowned for its enthusiast-grade mousepads and outstanding customer support.

Founded in 2020, Pulsar has built a reputation for its rapid product development cycle, broad portfolio of intellectual property and esports collaborations, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Most recently, the company launched the X2F, a groundbreaking mouse designed without a back hump - engineered specifically for fingertip grip users. Released in both a standard and 5th Anniversary edition just last week, Pulsar’s momentum and dedication to evolving gaming performance shows no signs of slowing down.

This strategic acquisition marks a key milestone in Pulsar’s continued global expansion, and establishes Pulsar Americas Inc., a dedicated North American subsidiary. With this move, Pulsar aims to deliver faster regional support, improved logistics, and expanded future retail distribution across North and South America.

Lethal Gaming Gear’s acclaimed mousepads will now be developed and sold under the Pulsar brand, while maintaining the same performance and quality that LGG is known for. Existing mousepads under the Lethal Gaming Gear brand will continue to be sold until current inventory is depleted. These same products will then be restocked under the Pulsar brand moving forward, with plans to expand the mousepad lineup further through ongoing updates and performance enhancements.

LGG is not being absorbed as a legacy brand. It will continue to grow as an essential part of Pulsar’s long term strategy in the retail segment. The lethal.gg website will remain active and continue to serve as a key platform for the community, with plans for further expansion.

Importantly, the LGG team will remain in place and be fully integrated into Pulsar, continuing their operations under the new structure. Their expertise, customer-first mindset, and community-focused approach is in line with Pulsar’s, and will be instrumental in strengthening their regional support and product development capabilities.

Dylan Hessman, Founder and CEO of Lethal Gaming Gear, has consistently set the standard for excellence in customer service while building one of the most respected premium esports mousepad lineups in the industry. As part of the transition, Dylan will continue to lead mousepad development and customer support efforts in the U.S. under Pulsar Americas Inc.

“Lethal’s customer-first approach and product excellence align perfectly with our values,” said Kunhee Shim, CEO of Pulsar. “Dylan has built something truly exceptional, and we’re excited to work together. With Dylan continuing to lead pad development and customer experience in the United States, we’re confident this integration will raise the bar for our players and fans all around the world.”

Dylan Hessman, Founder of LGG added, “I’m excited to join forces with Pulsar. Our shared passion for quality and performance made this a natural fit. With Pulsar’s scale and resources, I’m confident we’ll be able to take what we’ve built at LGG and push it even further while continuing to serve our community the way they’ve come to expect.”

This acquisition marks a pivotal step forward in Pulsar’s global growth strategy, and reinforces their mission to deliver industry-leading performance gear to gamers worldwide.

