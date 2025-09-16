Greek Partner Driving the Adoption of PPO® ForExt – A Finnish Sustainable Solution for Fighting Forest Fires

Firestop made with Forext water mixture in Finland

PPO® ForExt is a fluorine-free, halogen-free, and heavy metal-free liquid extinguishing agent explicitly designed for forest and wildfire suppression.

Greece urgently needs solutions that are both sustainable and effective. PPO® ForExt complements existing firefighting methods and adds value where traditional approaches alone are not enough.” — Mr Timos Vossos, General Manager, Pronoia Firefighting Equipment

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greece faces devastating wildfires every summer, putting people, forests, and biodiversity at risk. To address this urgent challenge, the Greek company Pronoia is actively working to introduce the Finnish PPO® ForExt, an innovative and sustainable fire extinguishing agent, for broader use nationwide.

Developed in Finland by safety technology company PPO-Elektroniikka Oy, PPO® ForExt (patent P4954FI00) is a liquid extinguishing agent explicitly designed for forest and wildfire suppression. Unlike many traditional agents, it is fluorine-free, halogen-free, and heavy metal-free, making it safe for people, property, and the environment. The Finnish company Kiilto Oy manufactures this unique chemical for PPO-Elektroniikka. Kiilto is a long-term professional in chemical industry solutions committed to combating climate change.

Proven Effectiveness, Reduced Water Use

PPO ForExt combines effectiveness with sustainability. When mixed with water, it significantly reduces water consumption while enhancing extinguishing power. Applied first to the fire’s outer edges, it forms a flame-retardant barrier that stops the fire from spreading both above and below ground. After containment, the same mixture is used to extinguish the flames completely.

In northern countries, the standard mixing ratio is 1:100. However, higher concentrations (2–5%) can be applied when terrain, vegetation, or weather conditions require a stronger extinguishing power. In Greece, a 5% mixture has proven especially effective, as the hot climate and resinous trees create more intense wildfire conditions. In addition to the general guidelines, each national representative determines the optimal ratio for local environments.

The PPO ForExt has been successfully tested under various forest conditions in Finland and other countries, as well as in real-world action during the Kalajoki wildfire in 2021, where it proved highly effective – treated areas did not reignite.

PPO ForExt can be applied with all existing firefighting equipment, such as helicopters, aeroplanes, fire trucks, or specialised forestry machinery. Finnish forestry machinery manufacturers Kesla and Ponsse have integrated ForExt into their wildfire suppression systems.

“Our mission is to provide firefighters with reliable and environmentally safe tools. PPO ForExt not only saves water but also helps protect communities and ecosystems,” says Timo Ohtonen, CEO and co-founder, PPO-Elektroniikka.

Pronoia: Tradition and Foresight in Fire Protection

Founded in 1936 and based in Athens, Pronoia has more than 80 years of tradition in the fire protection sector. The company combines deep expertise with an agile and forward-looking approach, true to the meaning of its name: foresight, anticipation, prudence.

Pronoia has built its reputation by advising, researching, and supplying firefighting equipment to clients such as the Public Power Corporation, Metlen, Naval Group, Hellenic Petroleum, Motor Oil, the commercial marine sector, the Greek Air Force, the Greek Navy, and, of course, the Fire Department of Greece. Representing some of the world’s leading manufacturers of firefighting and personal protection equipment, Pronoia is now focused on bringing PPO ForExt to Greece to help protect lives, property, and forests from devastating wildfires.

- Greece urgently needs solutions that combine efficiency with sustainability. With PPO ForExt, we see an opportunity to improve how wildfires are managed in our country fundamentally. It complements existing firefighting solutions and brings added value where traditional methods alone are not enough,” says Timos Vossos, General Manager of Pronoia.

Finnish Innovation for Global Challenges

With over 105 years of expertise in chemistry from Kiilto and more than 44 years of experience in safety technology from PPO-Elektroniikka, PPO ForExt represents a unique Finnish innovation addressing global challenges. Its introduction in Greece marks a significant step in international expansion and in protecting people, property, and the environment from the growing threat of wildfires.

PPO-Elektroniikka has already collaborated internationally in countries including Canada, Australia, Latin America, the UK, the Netherlands, and France, with support from the international networks of Business Finland.

Read the Press Release in Greek: Ελληνικός Συνεργάτης Προωθεί την Υιοθέτηση του PPO® ForExt – Μια Μοναδική και Βιώσιμη Λύση για την Καταπολέμηση των Δασικών Πυρκαγιών



For more information:

Mr Timo Ohtonen, CEO, Co-Founder, PPO-Elektroniikka Oy

+358 400 420393, timo.ohtonen@ppo@elektroniikka.fi, www.ppo-elektroniikka.fi

Mr Timos Vossos, General Manager, Pronoia

+30 210 57 20 762, t.vossos@pronoia.gr, www.pronoia.gr

