Uusi, litiumioniakkujen paloille suunnattu sammutusmenetelmä osoittautunut tehokkaaksi

About

PPO-Elektroniikka Oy, founded in 1981, specializes in safety technology. We have been solving our customers’ technical challenges and problems since 1981, providing high-quality solutions and personalized service. We have long-term clients in private and public sectors; construction companies, hospitals, engineering and electrical design offices, rescue services and industrial companies. Over the years, we have made security solutions for the Police and the Finnish Defense Forces. Our newest solution is PPO® ForExt. We have developed an environmentally friendly fire-fighting chemical for stopping wildfires. Are you interested in our solutions? Do not hesitate to contact us; we will tell you more.

www.ppo-elektroniikka.fi