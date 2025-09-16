Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer Market Worth?

The market size for direct-fired thermal oxidizers has seen consistent expansion over the past few years. The market, currently valued at $1.35 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $1.42 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Various factors contributed to this growth during the historical period, including strict environmental regulations, industrial growth, public consciousness, economic development, and increased awareness within industries.

In the upcoming years, the market size for direct-fired thermal oxidizers is predicted to experience robust growth, escalating to $1.75 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to ongoing environmental rules, an upsurge in industrial activities, worldwide environmental campaigns, and increasing investment in eco-friendly technologies. Paramount trends forecasted in this period involve the progress in oxidizer technology, efficiency-enhancing innovations, technological breakthroughs, combination of IoT, and automation of control systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer Market?

The escalation of industrial air contamination is anticipated to augment the expansion of the direct-fired thermal oxidizer market in the future. Industrial air contamination denotes to the atmospheric infiltration by detrimental emissions produced from industrial operations. This type of pollution originates from releases during fabrication processes, incorporating fossil fuel combustion, chemical interactions, and the discharge of particulates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), leading to the development of smog, health issues, and environmental harm. Direct-fired thermal oxidizers serve in industrial environments to minimize air pollution by effectively combusting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) released from industrial activities, thereby lessening their influence on air quality. As an example, a report from the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, a government body based in the UK, in February 2024, estimated a rise in emissions of PM10 and sulfur dioxide from 2021 to 2022. Notably, NMVOC discharges from the food and beverage production surged by 27%. Thus, the mounting industrial air contamination will catalyze the expansion of the direct-fired thermal oxidizer market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer Market?

Major players in the Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer include:

• Dürr Systems Inc.

• Fives Group

• Zeeco Inc.

• CECO Environmental Corp.

• Aereon Inc.

• Anguil Environmental Systems Inc.

• Haat Incinerators Pvt. Ltd.

• Spooner Industries Ltd.

• TANN Corporation

• Epcon Industrial Systems LP.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer Market?

Prominent firms active in the direct-fired thermal oxidizer market are centering their efforts on enhancing and renewing obsolete systems like the low NOx (nitrogen oxide) thermal oxidizers. This thermal oxidizer variety is specifically engineered to mitigate the creation and release of nitrogen oxides during the burning process. For instance, in April 2023, Catalytic Products International (CPI), an American company that specializes in creating, producing, and servicing air pollution control apparatus, implemented a new direct-fired thermal oxidizer (DFTO) at a pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Western USA. This DFTO supersedes a previous system and ensures conformity with the Clean Air Act norms, BACT, and low NOx requirements.The company supplied the thermal oxidizer, launch, and commission services for the 1,000 SCFM QUADRANT NR-1.00 Thermal Oxidizer. It attains a 99% destruction rate efficiency (DRE) for a stream of solvent vapor containing various organic solvents like toluene, hexane, methanol, acetone, ACN, THF, DMF, ethyl acetate, and silica.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer Market Share?

The direct-fired thermal oxidizermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: 180kW, 400kW, 600kW, Other Types

2) By Pollutant Type: Odors, Particulate Matter, Acids, Chlorinated And Fluorinated Compounds, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), Other Pollutant Types

3) By End-use Industry: Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, Automotive, Waste Management

Subsegments:

1) By 180kw: Small-Scale Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizers, Compact 180kw Systems For Low-Emission Applications

2) By 400kw: Medium-Scale Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizers, 400kw Systems For Industrial Emission Control

3) By 600kw: High-Capacity Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizers, 600kw Systems For Large-Scale Industrial Operations

4) By Other Types: Systems > 600kw, Customized Capacity Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the direct-fired thermal oxidizer market. However, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report on the direct-fired thermal oxidizer market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

