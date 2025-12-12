Balfour Capital Group Appoints Moni Micah as Head of Real Estate & Mortgage Division

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Moni Micah as Head of the Real Estate & Mortgage Division, strengthening the firm’s global capabilities across real estate advisory, structured mortgage solutions, and cross-border property transactions.Moni brings more than 20 years of financial, strategic, and entrepreneurial leadership, spanning real estate, capital markets, and international business development. A licensed real estate agent in the State of Florida with the esteemed Signature Real Estate, he integrates quantitative analytics, operational experience, and a global investor network to guide Balfour’s rapidly expanding real estate platform.Prior to joining Balfour Capital Group, Moni held senior roles in research and financial markets at Sterling Trading Group, J.P. Turner & Company, GunnAllen Financial, and INTERCAP Wealth Management. His track record includes managing a foreign exchange sales team of more than 25 professionals, leading over 30 brokers in the bond and IPO markets—particularly within the technology sector—and serving as an investment banker specializing in underwriting public offerings and operational turnarounds.At INTERCAP, he played an instrumental role in developing European and Asian expansion strategies, building new revenue lines, and executing cross-border market initiatives. His ability to merge financial discipline with entrepreneurial execution positions him as a strategic pillar in Balfour’s global growth plans.Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO of Balfour Capital Group, commented:“Moni embodies the leadership, discipline, and global mindset that define Balfour Capital Group. His experience across real estate, capital markets, and international business development enhances our ability to serve investors with world-class solutions. This appointment marks a key step in our long-term strategy.”Moni Micah added:“It is an honor to join Balfour Capital Group during a transformative period for global real estate. Our division is uniquely positioned to create value for clients through disciplined analytics, strategic relationships, and innovative international deal flow. I’m excited to lead this expansion across multiple markets.”In his new role, Moni will oversee the firm’s global real estate strategy, the growth of mortgage advisory services, partnerships with international developers and lending institutions, and the execution of large-scale international transactions for private clients, family offices, and institutional investors.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment firm specializing in multi-asset portfolio management, advisory services, alternative investments, and institutional research. With operations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, the firm serves high-net-worth individuals, family offices, institutions, and corporate clients seeking disciplined, data-driven investment solutions.

