Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.3 CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors Market In 2025?

Over the past years, the plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors market size has demonstrated robust growth. It is forecasted to surge from $1573.93 billion in 2024 to $1664.7 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This historic growth is driven by factors like the surge in construction and real estate sectors, urbanization and population growth, upgrades and renovations of buildings, government incentives and stimulus programs, and concerns about energy efficiency.

In the coming years, a sizeable upswing is predicted for the plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors market. The market cap is set to surge to $2124.68 billion in 2029, marking an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors propelling this growth in the future could be ongoing urbanization and an increasing population, the ubiquity of green building techniques, the inclusion of renewable energy, and state policies promoting energy efficiency, resilience, and preparation for potential disasters. Some significant upcoming trends encompass challenges concerning workforce and shortage of skilled workers, the transformation of HVAC systems to electric, advances in heat pump technology, remote observation and control, plus adherence to regulations and certification prerequisites.

Download a free sample of the plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9737&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors Market?

The growing need for HVAC systems in residential and commercial buildings is projected to drive the expansion of the plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors sector. HVAC, or heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, relates to the processes that administer and disseminate heated and cooled air within commercial and residential properties, including offices, homes, and indoor sports arenas. Contractors in the spheres of plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning service HVAC-furnished commercial and residential buildings, offering installation and maintenance tasks for heating, cooling, and plumbing units. This includes new installations, alterations, additions, and repairs to ensure building inhabitants enjoy comfort, and every system in the structure operates efficiently. For example, data from the European Heat Pump Association, a Belgian industry group advocating for heat pumps, revealed that about 3 million heat pump units sold in Europe in 2022, reflecting a nearly 38% increase in yearly sales. Additionally, roughly 20 million heat pumps were reportedly connected in Europe, representing 16% of the continent's residential and commercial buildings. Consequently, the escalating demand for HVAC-enabled residential and commercial buildings is propelling the growth of the plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors sector.

Who Are The Key Players In The Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors Industry?

Major players in the Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors include:

• Siemens Energy & Automation Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• LG Corporation

• Johnson Controls International

• Lennox International Inc.

• Carrier Global Corporation

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Electrolux Group

• Fujitsu General Limited

• Robert Bosch GmbH

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors Industry?

The increasing growth in technological development is being recognized as a critical trend within the plumbing, heating and air-conditioning industry. The predominant market players are focusing on creating cutting-edge technologies to fortify their market standing. To exemplify, Carrier Global Corporation, a US firm offering heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions, launched novel single-stage split system air conditioners in October 2023. These are designed in line with the forthcoming Department of Energy (DOE) minimum efficiency requirements and testing procedures. The goal behind these air conditioners is to boost energy efficiency and offer dependable cooling solutions to households. The roll-out of this product range underscores Carrier's dedication towards innovation and eco-friendly practices while complying with regulatory norms. It also caters to the escalating demand for energy-efficient cooling in the Southeast and Southwest US.

What Segments Are Covered In The Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors Market Report?

The plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Heating, Ventilation, Cooling

2) By Service: Consulting, Installation, Maintenance And Repair, Upgrade Or Replacement

3) By Implementation Type: New Construction, Retrofit Buildings

4) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Heating: Boilers, Furnaces, Heat Pumps, Radiant Heating

2) By Ventilation: Air Handling Units, Exhaust Systems, Ductwork, Ventilation Fans

3) By Cooling: Central Air Conditioning Systems, Ductless Mini-Split Systems, Chillers, Evaporative Coolers

View the full plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plumbing-heating-and-air-conditioning-contractors-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the market for plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors. The market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to record the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Bathtub Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bathtub-global-market-report

Plumbing Fixtures And Fittings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plumbing-fixtures-and-fittings-global-market-report

Luxury Bath And Body Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-bath-and-body-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.