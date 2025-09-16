The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Viral Clearance Market Anticipated to Grow at 16.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $1.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Viral Clearance Market In 2025?

The size of the viral clearance market has expanded significantly in recent years. From 2024 to 2025, it is projected to increase from $0.82 billion to $0.96 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The previous period's growth can be credited to an increase in biopharmaceutical production, a heightened regulatory focus on viral safety, a rise in chronic and infectious diseases, the growth of plasma-derived product manufacturing, an increased reliance on Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), and a wider use of monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

The viral clearance market is predicted to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years, swelling to a valuation of $1.77 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.6%. The growth anticipated over the prophecy period owes to factors such as the growing demand for cell and gene therapies, heightened emphasis on biosafety in biomanufacturing, rigid regulatory validation requirements, the development of biologics manufacturing facilities, increased externalization of viral safety testing, and a greater use of single-use systems in bioprocessing. Key trends to watch over the predicted period include the inclusion of high-capacity analytical technologies, the embracing of single-use systems, the evolution of advanced filtration and chromatography methods, progress in ongoing bioprocessing, and the augmentation of contract research and manufacturing services.

Download a free sample of the viral clearance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27444&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Viral Clearance Market?

The escalating occurrence of enduring health conditions is predicted to heighten the expansion of the viral clearance market in the future. These lingering diseases are medical conditions that evolve over a certain period and persist for many months or years, frequently necessitating uninterrupted care or supervision. The prevalence of these chronic diseases is expanding worldwide, mainly propelled by maturing populations, as advancements in healthcare and living standards contribute to enhanced life expectancy, thereby leading to the increase in age-associated conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. Viral clearance plays a vital role in the production of biologics and gene therapies designed to manage chronic diseases, confirming their reliability and efficacy. For example, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a public health research institution based in the US, announced in June 2023, that globally, over half a billion people were living with diabetes. This figure is prophesied to more than double, hitting 1.3 billion people by 2050. Hence, the escalating rates of chronic diseases are fueling the expansion of the viral clearance market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Viral Clearance Industry?

Major players in the Viral Clearance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck Group

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• SGS SA

• Eurofins Scientific Inc.

• Lonza Group AG

• WuXi AppTec

• Catalent Biologics

• Charles River Laboratories

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Viral Clearance Industry?

Key players in the viral clearance market are honing strategies to develop larger-scale viral vector production sites, a move prompted by the increasing requirement for gene therapies and biologics. These large-scale production sites represent advanced bioproduction hubs with specific facilities to ensure the production of cell and gene therapy-related viral vectors, maintaining their paramount purity, safety, and alignment with the viral clearance norms. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a renowned biotechnology firm from the US, unveiled a brand new, sprawling 300,000-square-foot viral vector commercial manufacturing venture in Plainville, Massachusetts, this August 2022. This launch not only doubles their worldwide capacity but also paves the way for comprehensive manufacturing processes which cover viral clearance and analytical testing, promoting the speedy and secure commercial expansion of gene therapies, vaccines, and high-end biologics.

What Segments Are Covered In The Viral Clearance Market Report?

The viral clearance market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Method: Viral Clearance Method, Viral Removal Method, Viral Inactivation Method, Viral Detection Method

2) By Application: Vaccines And Therapeutics, Blood And Blood Products, Cellular And Gene Therapy Products, Tissue And Tissue Products, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Viral Clearance Method: Downstream Processing, Filtration, Chromatography, Precipitation, Nanofiltration

2) By Viral Removal Method: Membrane Chromatography, Depth Filtration, Nanofiltration, Ultrafiltration, Protein A Affinity Chromatography

3) By Viral Inactivation Method: Solvent Detergent Method, Low pH Treatment, Heat Treatment (Pasteurization), UV-C Irradiation, Caprylate Treatment

4) By Viral Detection Method: PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), Cell-Based Assays, Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM)

View the full viral clearance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/viral-clearance-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Viral Clearance Market By 2025?

For 2025, the Viral Clearance Global Market Report identified North America as the dominant region, with the expectation that Asia-Pacific will demonstrate the greatest growth within the forecasted period. The report incorporates all significant regions, which includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Viral Clearance Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Wood Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wood-manufacturing-global-market-report

Wood Processing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wood-processing-market

Single Deck Boat Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-deck-boat-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.