The Business Research Company's Vascular Allografts Market Size Worth $2.41 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

It will grow to $2.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Vascular Allografts Market Worth?

In recent years, there has been a substantial growth in the vascular allografts market size. It is projected that the market, which valued at $1.71 billion in 2024, will expand to $1.84 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This past considerable growth is linked to the increased incidence of cardiovascular diseases, higher demand for vascular grafts in bypass surgeries, surge in the number of vascular trauma incidents needing grafts, a rise in awareness of the advantages of organ transplantation, and the growing use of vascular allografts in reconstructive surgeries.

The market for vascular allografts is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a projected size of $2.41 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors such as increased healthcare spending in emerging regions, elevated numbers of regulatory approvals for vascular allograft products, expanded awareness of minimally invasive vascular repair procedures, widespread use of vascular allografts in the salvage of diabetic limbs, and a surging demand for personalised and patient-tailored vascular grafts are all expected to stimulate this growth. Future trends will likely include advancements in tissue preservation technology, innovative biomaterials for vascular grafts, breakthroughs in cryopreservation techniques, the incorporation of regenerative medicine approaches, progress in 3d bioprinting for vascular grafts, and sophisticated imaging for graft compatibility.

What Are The Factors Driving The Vascular Allografts Market?

The rise in cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the vascular allografts market in the future. Cardiovascular ailments comprise an array of conditions impacting the heart and blood vessels, including coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, and hypertension. The escalating incidence of these diseases is largely due to poor nutrition, with the overconsumption of saturated fats, trans fats, added sugars, and sodium leading to high blood pressure, obesity, and increased cholesterol levels. Vascular allografts bolster the treatment possibilities for cardiovascular diseases by supplying ready-to-use blood vessels from donors, which are perfect for patients having impaired or unhealthy vessels. They augment surgical results by re-establishing appropriate blood flow, diminishing complications, and fostering long-lasting cardiovascular wellbeing. To cite an example, in January 2024, the US-based nonprofit organization, American Heart Association, reported that the age-adjusted fatality rate due to cardiovascular disease climbed to 233.3 per 100,000 in 2022, signifying a 4.0% hike from 224.4 per 100,000 in 2021. Hence, the escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases is steering the expansion of the vascular allografts market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Vascular Allografts Market?

Major players in the Vascular Allografts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Terumo Corporation

• W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Bioventus Inc.

• KLS Martin Group

• MTF Biologics

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Vascular Allografts Market In The Future?

Key players in the vascular allografts market are focusing their efforts on the creation of cutting-edge products, such as bioengineered graft materials to improve graft longevity, biocompatibility, and to ensure smooth integration with the host tissue. Bioengineered graft materials are specifically crafted vascular grafts developed using sophisticated biological and engineering methods. For instance, Humacyte Inc., an American biotech firm, introduced Symvess in February 2025. This bioengineered vascular graft is specifically designed for adults who require immediate revascularization due to extremity arterial injuries and are unable to use autologous vein grafts. Symvess is made to transform into the patient's own tissue over time, reducing rejection risk and enhancing long-term outcomes. Moreover, the graft reduces the need for immunosuppressive drugs, providing a crucial advantage in trauma and emergency surgical circumstances.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Vascular Allografts Market Share?

The vascular allografts market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Cortical Allograft, Cancellous Allograft, Corticocancellous Allograft

2) By Material Type: Biologic Materials, Synthetic Materials, Composite Materials, Polymer-Based Materials

3) By Application: Cardiovascular Surgery, Peripheral Vascular Surgery, Transplant Surgery, Repair Of Congenital Defects

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Sales, Distributors, Medical Supply Stores

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics, Research And Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Cortical Allograft: Fresh Frozen Cortical Allograft, Freeze Dried Cortical Allograft, Demineralized Cortical Allograft

2) By Cancellous Allograft: Fresh Frozen Cancellous Allograft, Freeze Dried Cancellous Allograft, Demineralized Cancellous Allograft

3) By Corticocancellous Allograft: Fresh Frozen Corticocancellous Allograft, Freeze Dried Corticocancellous Allograft, Demineralized Corticocancellous Allograft

What Are The Regional Trends In The Vascular Allografts Market?

In terms of the Vascular Allografts Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest market in 2024, while a rapid expansion is projected for the Asia-Pacific region within this forecast period. The report includes comprehensive coverage of several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

