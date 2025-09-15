CTT organized “Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management Workshop (2025)” to enhance cybersecurity vulnerability identification techniques

MACAU, September 15 - Organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), the “Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management Workshop (2025)” was successfully held on 13th September at the Auditorium of Macao Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre. The registration was positive and met with active participation.

The workshop introduced the basic concept of cybersecurity vulnerability management, as well as cybersecurity vulnerabilities identification, assessment criteria and remediation methods. Throughout the workshop, CTT expected that participants will be able to strength the ability to identity vulnerabilities in computers & IT equipment, deepen the application technologies of vulnerability management by mastering vulnerability mediation strategies, thereby improving the cybersecurity defense capabilities of Macao enterprises and institutions and reducing the occurrence of cyberattack incidents.

CTT will continue to hold relevant training courses to enhance the technical level of cybersecurity in the fields of both private operators of critical infrastructure and employees of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to cultivate more talents for cybersecurity development in order to promote the steady development of related industries.