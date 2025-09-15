Submit Release
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi launches National Wills Week in Johannesburg, 15 Sept

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development,  Mmamoloko Kubayi, will on Monday, 15 September 2025, launch National Wills Week at the Johannesburg Master’s Offices.

Running from 15 – 19 September 2025, National Wills Week promotes the importance of drafting a Will to secure the future of loved ones.

During this period, members of the public can draft Wills free of charge through participating legal practitioners nationwide.

Members of the media are invited for coverage as follows:

Date: Monday, 15 September 2025
Time: 08h00 (Media to arrive at 07h30)
Venue: Master’s Offices, Johannesburg, 66 Marshall Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg

RSVP: Junior Kotu  - 0784576484

Media Enquiries: Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister 
Cell: 082 338 6707 

