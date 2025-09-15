Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi launches National Wills Week in Johannesburg, 15 Sept
The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will on Monday, 15 September 2025, launch National Wills Week at the Johannesburg Master’s Offices.
Running from 15 – 19 September 2025, National Wills Week promotes the importance of drafting a Will to secure the future of loved ones.
During this period, members of the public can draft Wills free of charge through participating legal practitioners nationwide.
Members of the media are invited for coverage as follows:
Date: Monday, 15 September 2025
Time: 08h00 (Media to arrive at 07h30)
Venue: Master’s Offices, Johannesburg, 66 Marshall Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg
RSVP: Junior Kotu - 0784576484
Media Enquiries: Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 338 6707
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.