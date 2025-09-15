Focus of SepticSmart Week is on proper use and maintenance of septic systems

Septic systems are wastewater treatment systems and are essential for managing wastewater in areas without municipal sewer. Michigan has more than 1.3 million septic systems statewide. Knowing more about how septic systems work can help homeowners understand the importance of proper use and maintenance to protect public health and environmental health.

The design and size of a septic system can vary widely due to a variety of factors. These factors include household size, soil type, site slope, lot size, proximity to surface water bodies, and local regulations. Conventional septic systems utilize gravity to transport wastewater from the home to a drainfield for treatment, while advanced systems may incorporate pumps, alternative media, and aerobic treatment units to transport and treat wastewater.

A conventional septic system includes a septic tank and a drainfield. Wastewater from household activities flows through the home’s plumbing into the septic tank, a buried, watertight container typically made of concrete, fiberglass, or polyethylene. Inside the tank, solids settle to the bottom forming sludge, while oils and grease float to the top as scum. The tank’s design prevents these solids from entering the drainfield.

The liquid wastewater, or effluent, exits the tank into the drainfield – a shallow, covered excavation in unsaturated soil. Here, the effluent is discharged through piping onto porous surfaces, allowing it to filter through the soil. This process naturally removes harmful bacteria, viruses, and nutrients as the wastewater percolates into the ground, ultimately reaching the groundwater.

Proper maintenance ensures the longevity of the system and protects the environment and public health. Here are key steps to keep your system functioning effectively:

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends having a professional inspect your septic system every three years and having the tank pumped as necessary, typically every three to five years. Efficient water use. The practice of efficient water use improves the operation of a septic system and reduces the risk of failure. High-efficiency toilets, faucet aerators, and showerheads can help reduce the volume of water entering the septic system. Reducing the water load can prevent the system from becoming overburdened and ensure that it remains functional.

Proper waste disposal. The septic system can be seriously impacted by what goes down the drain. Avoid flushing anything besides human waste and toilet paper. Never flush or dispose of these items in your drain:

The septic system can be seriously impacted by what goes down the drain. Avoid flushing anything besides human waste and toilet paper. Never flush or dispose of these items in your drain: Cooking grease or oil



Nonflushable or “flushable” wipes…none of them are flushable



Photographic solutions



Feminine hygiene products



Condoms



Dental floss



Diapers



Cigarette butts



Coffee grounds



Household chemicals like gasoline, oil, pesticides, antifreeze, paint, or paint thinners

Maintain your drain field. The drain field is a crucial component of your septic system. Keep the area clear of parked cars or heavy equipment. Plant trees an appropriate distance from your drain field to prevent roots from growing into your septic system. Keep roof drains, sump pumps, and other rainwater drainage systems away from the drain field area, as excess water slows down the wastewater treatment process.

Do your part: Be SepticSmart! The EPA’s SepticSmart initiative offers numerous resources to help homeowners care for their septic systems. It provides practical advice about correct maintenance procedures, the importance of periodic inspections, and how to protect your system from damaging substances and behaviors.

For more information visit the EPA’s SepticSmart Week webpage and our Onsite Wastewater Management webpage.