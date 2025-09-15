ZFX to Present Their Crypto Asset at Traders Fair 2025 with Initial Offering in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZFX, a cutting-edge fintech company, is pleased to announce its participation at Traders Fair 2025 Bangkok, taking place on 13 September 2025 at ICONSIAM. The event will bring together leading brokers, fintech innovators, and trading professionals from across the globe.During the event, ZFX will showcase its highly anticipated crypto asset, ZDS (Zeal Digital Share), in partnership with the prestigious trading brands ZFX and Traze. Designed to represent a new chapter in the company’s fintech journey, ZFX reaffirms its commitment to innovation and forward-looking growth in the digital asset space. Early market analysis suggests that ZDS has the potential to achieve substantial value appreciation, with highly attractive growth projections from some of the main crypto developers and traders in the sector.“Traders Fair has always been about innovation, education, and community, and there is no better stage for us to present ZDS to the global trading audience,” said Eric Lu, Director at Traze. “We believe ZDS represents not only a strong investment opportunity but also a symbol of ZFX’s vision to merge traditional trading expertise with the rapidly evolving world of digital assets.”Mr Lu also shared the vision for this exciting new partnership for the launch and initial offering of ZDS: “By seamlessly blending trading with an innovative digital share product like ZDS, ZFX aims to create a dual-benefit ecosystem that empowers traders to both compensate and invest.”Through this partnership ZFX and Traze, will also showcase their award-winning multi-asset trading services, proprietary technology, and institutional-grade liquidity solutions that have established them as trusted partners for traders worldwide. Attendees will have the chance to meet the ZFX and Traze teams, learn more about the benefits of ZDS, and explore the companies’ comprehensive trading ecosystem in Booth No. 6 at ICONSIAM.About Zeal Group / ZFXZeal Group of companies (collectively Zeal Group) is a global business portfolio comprising regulated financial institutions (trading as ZFX) and fintech companies specializing in multi-asset liquidity solutions in regulated markets. Founded by veteran traders with decades of industry experience, Zeal Group operates with a mission to deliver next-level trading services to both retail and institutional investors. By leveraging proprietary technology and a transparent execution model, ZFX ensures best-in-class pricing and execution while focusing on client success.About TrazeTraze is a leading financial education institution focused on demystifying the world of investing. Through its innovative platform, Traze provides essential tools and comprehensive education designed to empower individuals with the clarity and confidence needed to understand financial markets, polish their investment skills, and craft their own bespoke portfolios for a transparent and accessible financial future.About Traders FairLaunched in 2018 in Asia, Traders Fair has grown into a global series of events connecting traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and industry experts. With editions across major cities including Bangkok, Manila, Hanoi, Singapore, Johannesburg, Seoul, and Ho Chi Minh City, Traders Fair blends education, networking, and live experiences to empower global trading communities.For more information, please contact:hello@yourmindmedia.comwww.YMM.agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.