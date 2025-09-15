Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Spencer Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Ashtabula Conneaut Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize Community Improvement Corporation of New Bremen, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Butler Midpointe Library System

Certificate of Accountability

1/1/2025 TO 7/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Community Improvement Corporation of Williamsburg, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Cleveland Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Village of Ney

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Erie Erie County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Erie County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Village of Lithopolis

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin City of Whitehall

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Whitehall Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Dublin

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Westerville School District Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Fulton County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Geauga Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Greene City of Xenia Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Xenia

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Fairborn

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greene County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Beavercreek Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Guernsey Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hamilton Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hancock Community Improvement Corporation of Findlay and Hancock County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hardin Dunkirk Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Henry Harrison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Highland Brushcreek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Highland County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Knox Knox County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Knox County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Village of Centerburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lake Concord Township-City of Painesville Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Painesville Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Logan Greater Bellefontaine Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

10/10/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lucas Toledo Lucas County Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Eastgate Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

North East Ohio Network

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Medina City of Medina Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Mercer South Central Mercer Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Southwest Mercer Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Monroe Ohio Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR

Montgomery Moraine Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Miami Valley Communications Council

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Eastway Corporation dba Eastway Behavioral Healthcare

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Village of Chesterville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Muskingum Springfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Noble County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ottawa Put-in-Bay Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Put-In-Bay Township Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Monroe Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Portage City of Aurora

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Village of Fort Jennings

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Sandusky Village of Lindsey

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Jackson Township Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Stark Area Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Summit Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Northfield

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Van Wert Village of Scott

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Warren Massie Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wayne Chester Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood City of Rossford Wales Road Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures

