Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Spencer Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashtabula Conneaut Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Community Improvement Corporation of New Bremen, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Butler Midpointe Library System
Certificate of Accountability
1/1/2025 TO 7/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Community Improvement Corporation of Williamsburg, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Cleveland Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Village of Ney
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Erie Erie County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Erie County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Village of Lithopolis
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Whitehall
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Whitehall Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Dublin
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Westerville School District Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Fulton County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Geauga Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Greene City of Xenia Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Xenia
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Fairborn
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Beavercreek Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Guernsey Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock Community Improvement Corporation of Findlay and Hancock County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hardin Dunkirk Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Henry Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Highland Brushcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Knox Knox County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Knox County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of Centerburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lake Concord Township-City of Painesville Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Painesville Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Logan Greater Bellefontaine Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
10/10/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lucas Toledo Lucas County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
North East Ohio Network
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Medina City of Medina Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Mercer South Central Mercer Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Southwest Mercer Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Monroe Ohio Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Montgomery Moraine Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Miami Valley Communications Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Eastway Corporation dba Eastway Behavioral Healthcare
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Village of Chesterville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Springfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Noble County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Put-in-Bay Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Put-In-Bay Township Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Portage City of Aurora
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Village of Fort Jennings
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sandusky Village of Lindsey
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Jackson Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Northfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Van Wert Village of Scott
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Warren Massie Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Chester Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood City of Rossford Wales Road Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures

