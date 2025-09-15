Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Spencer Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashtabula
|Conneaut Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Community Improvement Corporation of New Bremen, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Butler
|Midpointe Library System
Certificate of Accountability
1/1/2025 TO 7/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Community Improvement Corporation of Williamsburg, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Village of Ney
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Erie County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Village of Lithopolis
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Whitehall
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Whitehall Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Dublin
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Westerville School District Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Fulton County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|Geauga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|City of Xenia Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Xenia
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Fairborn
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Beavercreek Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Guernsey
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hancock
|Community Improvement Corporation of Findlay and Hancock County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Dunkirk Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Brushcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Knox County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Knox County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Village of Centerburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Concord Township-City of Painesville Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Painesville Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Logan
|Greater Bellefontaine Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
10/10/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Toledo Lucas County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|North East Ohio Network
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Medina
|City of Medina Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|South Central Mercer Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Southwest Mercer Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Monroe
|Ohio Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Montgomery
|Moraine Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Miami Valley Communications Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Eastway Corporation dba Eastway Behavioral Healthcare
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Village of Chesterville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Springfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Noble County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Put-in-Bay Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Put-In-Bay Township Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Portage
|City of Aurora
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Village of Fort Jennings
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Village of Lindsey
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Jackson Township Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Northfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|Village of Scott
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Massie Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Chester Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|City of Rossford Wales Road Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
