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Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 11, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Champaign Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clark New Carlisle Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clark County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Clermont County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Buren Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fairfield Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Geauga City of Chardon
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Guernsey Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Delhi Township
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Amsterdam
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Knox Howard Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Ann Jerkins-Harris Academy of Excellence
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison London Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Medina Montville Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Miami Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pickaway Circleville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Richland Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Massillon City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Howland Township Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Union Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Washington Adams Township
Fiscal Analysis
1/1/2025 TO 4/30/2026		 Fiscal Analysis
Wayne Wayne County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Rossford Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 11, 2026

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