Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 11, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Champaign Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Clark New Carlisle Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Clark County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Clermont County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Liberty Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Van Buren Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Fairfield Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Geauga City of Chardon

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Guernsey Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Delhi Township

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Jefferson Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Amsterdam

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Knox Howard Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Ann Jerkins-Harris Academy of Excellence

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Madison London Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Mahoning Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Medina Montville Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Miami Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Muskingum Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Pickaway Circleville Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Richland Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Massillon City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Trumbull Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Howland Township Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Union Union Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Washington Adams Township

Fiscal Analysis

1/1/2025 TO 4/30/2026 Fiscal Analysis Wayne Wayne County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Rossford Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

