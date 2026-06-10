Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 11, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clark
|New Carlisle Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clark County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Clermont County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Buren Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Geauga
|City of Chardon
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Guernsey
|Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Delhi Township
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Amsterdam
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Howard Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Ann Jerkins-Harris Academy of Excellence
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|London Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Medina
|Montville Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|Miami
|Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pickaway
|Circleville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Richland
|Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Massillon City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Howland Township Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Union
|Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Washington
|Adams Township
Fiscal Analysis
1/1/2025 TO 4/30/2026
|Fiscal Analysis
|Wayne
|Wayne County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Rossford Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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