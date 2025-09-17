Colle AI Introduces Modular Publishing Frameworks to Enhance Large-Scale NFT Campaigns

Colle AI

New publishing architecture offers scalability, coordinated drops, and audience-specific configurations

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE) has unveiled Modular Publishing Frameworks, a new infrastructure designed to optimize large-scale NFT campaigns. This framework introduces modular components that allow creators to manage scheduling, asset clustering, and publishing rules from one cohesive dashboard.The system empowers creators to coordinate multistage campaigns with precision. Using AI automation, Colle AI handles metadata updates, deployment sequences, and cross-chain synchronization across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. This ensures campaigns scale without losing reliability or creative quality.By offering dynamic publishing options, creators can tailor NFT releases for specific audiences while maintaining consistent branding across ecosystems. These enhancements improve efficiency for both independent creators and enterprise-level projects seeking to manage complex drops.Colle AI’s Modular Publishing Frameworks reinforce its role as a leader in NFT infrastructure, enabling creators to deliver immersive campaigns at scale while minimizing technical bottlenecks.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

