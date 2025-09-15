Colle AI Develops Intelligent Routing Pathways to Streamline Multichain Development

Unlocking the future of digital art through AI-powered NFT creation and innovation.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE) has developed Intelligent Routing Pathways, an AI-driven system designed to streamline NFT distribution and interoperability across blockchains. This innovation addresses network inefficiencies by automatically selecting the most effective deployment routes.The routing system evaluates gas fees, congestion, and transaction throughput in real time, optimizing NFT distribution across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. This ensures faster transactions and cost savings for creators while improving end-user reliability.By embedding automation into routing decisions, Colle AI eliminates the need for manual intervention, enabling scalable multichain launches. Creators can now deploy collections with confidence, knowing that Colle AI handles synchronization and chain-specific requirements seamlessly.This enhancement represents Colle AI’s continued commitment to simplifying NFT creation. Intelligent Routing Pathways reinforce the platform’s role as a core enabler of Web3 interoperability.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

