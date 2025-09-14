Whole Health helps Marine Veteran find tools to heal

Elias, a Marine Veteran, built a career in law enforcement, serving more than 20 years as a supervisory probation officer after leaving the military. About 15 years ago, he signed up for VA care, showed up to his initial appointment, discussed the trauma he’d been carrying and received a diagnosis. He never had any follow-up or treatment plan.

Like many, he turned to the thing that always helped him: physical training. Cross training, rucking and long-distance running became his outlet for clarity and routine.

“I didn’t push it either because I wasn’t ready to accept help,” said Elias. “At the time, I wasn’t ready for formal therapy.”

Struggling in silence

An asthma diagnosis in 2023 and other chronic issues suddenly made intense workouts dangerous. Without that release, the stress began to surface.

“Getting this taken away was like removing a huge part of my persona,” Elias said. “I went through anger, frustration, depression and anxiety. In hindsight, I think loneliness was the hardest part. You suffer in silence, wanting to scream at everyone but can’t. I thought I was just feeling burnout.”

However, it wasn’t until everything stopped working that he sought help.

Turning point

He turned to VA for a second chance after learning that acupuncture was available at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center (RMRVAMC). There he learned about My HealtheVet and was able to send a secure message to his primary care provider for a referral. At his appointment, the acupuncturist asked about his stress and how he was managing it.

That conversation led him to Veterans Amanda Grantham and Heather Skinner—both Whole Health Coaches at RMRVAMC, and to the Mind-Body Skills Group. In this group, Veterans learn evidence-based techniques to regulate stress and reconnect with themselves.

At first, Elias didn’t let his guard down, but something about being in a room full of Veterans, led by Veterans, changed that.

“I didn’t grasp the depth of what I was going through until after the first few weeks,” he said. “Amanda has a unique way of pointing out what behaviors were healthy and which weren’t. She used compassion and gentleness. That made me feel safe.”

Building new strength

Elias began using skills like breathwork, thought reframing, gratitude journaling and VA mindfulness apps—like PTSD Coach, which helps Veterans manage PTSD symptoms; and AIMS, for Anger Management, which offers practical tools and exercises. When stressed at work, he uses these tools to reset.

“I used to think strength was just endurance,” Elias admitted. “But when you’re drowning, that doesn’t matter.”

Grantham saw the change, too.

“Toward the end, Elias looked for what was going well,” she said. “He allowed himself to slow down and enjoy life. He’s empowered to live the life he chooses, not the one his diagnosis tried to define.”

A message for other Veterans

Elias still experiences tough days, but now he approaches them differently.

He stays present with his family, manages his workload gradually, and allows himself to feel and reset. As a supervisor, he’s more conscious of burnout and its impact on the Veterans he works with, and how many carry the weight of what they’ve never said out loud.

He encourages them to use their VA health care benefits and reminds them it doesn’t have to be formal therapy to help.

“Real strength is asking for help and using it,” he said. “If VA calls, don’t ignore it. Press the green button. Your life doesn’t have to stay the way it is.”

Ask your provider about Whole Health services available to you. Learn more about VA Whole Health and how it can support your well-being.