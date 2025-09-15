Land Based Jawns Presents the Shape Change Gala: A Celebration of Joy, Healing, and Liberation

The Shape Change Gala: A Celebration of Joy, Healing, and Liberation

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land Based Jawns invites the community to gather for the Shape Change Gala on Friday, September 19, 2025, at the historic Francis Cope House at Awbury Arboretum in Philadelphia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the evening’s programming running from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Shape Change Gala is a Spirit-led evening of music, dance, poetry, and ritual designed to celebrate joy while honoring interconnection, ancestral wisdom, and collective transformation. Through intentional programming, the event calls attendees to imagine and build the world our communities and future generations need.

Please follow this link to purchase tickets. Sales end on Wednesday, September 17th.

A Spirit of Celebration and Transformation

The evening will feature DJ Dara Cooper, co-founder of the National Black Food and Justice Alliance, as keynote speaker, alongside performances from Trapeta B. Mayson, Reverend Rhetta, and Deacon Dr. Shanae Burch. Guests will also be immersed in sensory experiences and ritual stations centered on the elements – fire, earth, air, and water – and practices such as breath work, mirror work, and ancestral healing.

Attendees are encouraged to come adorned in attire that embodies the theme of “Shape Change,” embracing earthy, floral, cosmic, and ethereal styles. Throughout the evening, a silent auction will offer one-of-a-kind items and experiences, including self-defense lessons, herbal medicines, private dinners, and go-bag workshops, all curated to meet the needs of our times.

Honoring Our Teachers

This year’s Gala honors some of Land Based Jawns’ earliest teachers and mentors:

Chris Bolden-Newsome, Sankofa Community Farm

Kirtrina Baxter, 4DaSoil and Black Dirt Farm Collective

Tien Sydnor-Campbell, BodyMind Consulting

The late Nyambi Royster, herbalist and founder of Nyambi Naturals

Fundraising for the Future

The Shape Change Gala is more than a celebration—it is a fundraiser with an ambitious goal: to raise an initial $500,000 in support of Land Based Jawns’ next chapter. Funds will go toward:

• Securing land and space to grow

• Hosting a fourth Earthseed Skillshare

• Expanding healing and educational offerings for community empowerment

Event Details

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Time: 5:30–9:00 p.m.

Location: Francis Cope House, One Awbury Road, Philadelphia, PA 19138

Tickets: Starting at $150 | All tickets include food, drinks, and curated vibes

Tables: Available for $1,500 (seats up to 10). For inquiries, contact landbasedjawns@gmail.com.

Parking: Free venue parking available

About Land Based Jawns

Land Based Jawns is dedicated to collective survival, healing, liberation, and thriving through land-based education, community building, and Spirit-centered practices. Guided by ancestral wisdom, the organization uplifts self-determination, resilience, and joy.

For more information, visit their website at www.landbasedjawns.com or Instagram @landbasedjawns

Join us for an unforgettable evening of celebration, reflection, and transformation. Together, we can shape change.

