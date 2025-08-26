Final 2025 Free Library of Philadelphia Citywide Town Halls Are This Week

Final Free Library Town Halls for the Summer

The final 2025 Free Library town halls to gather public input for its next strategic plan are happening this week. All Philly residents are invited to join.

Every perspective helps us move forward with purpose and clarity.” — Priscilla Suero, First Deputy Director of the Free Library of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Free Library of Philadelphia and the Free Library Foundation are reimagining the future of our city’s public libraries—and they want to hear directly from Philadelphians one last time this summer.

Throughout June, July, and August, residents have been gathering at Free Library Town Halls across the city to share their perspectives, ideas, and hopes for the future of Philadelphia’s libraries. Now, the final two sessions are taking place this week.

Join the Final Town Halls

Organizers encourage all Philadelphians to attend a session that works best for their schedule. Each town hall will include remarks from Library and Foundation leadership and gather ideas from the community. Translation, sign language interpretation, and light refreshments will be provided. Sessions are facilitated by The ROZ Group and documented by Creative Repute, Inc.

🗓 Tuesday, August 26 | 6 PM

📍 Pelbano Recreation Center

🗓 Thursday, August 28 | 6 PM

📍 Kingsessing Library

🔗 RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-library-of-philadelphia-town-hall-pelbano-recreation-center-6pm-tickets-1560124828359?aff=oddtdtcreator

Why This Matters

Libraries are at the heart of every neighborhood—places for curiosity, connection, and community health. They support economic opportunity, provide safe, welcoming spaces, and help bridge the digital divide. From job seekers and English learners to families, artists, entrepreneurs, and lifelong learners, the Free Library is here for all.

As part of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s vision for a cleaner, greener, safer Philadelphia with access to economic opportunity for all, the Free Library plays a vital role in shaping a better city, offering tools, technology, and programs that uplift individuals and entire communities.

To RSVP or learn more about the Free Library’s strategic planning process, visit: freelibrary.org/input

Be part of the conversation shaping the future of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

