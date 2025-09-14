Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha crowned champions of WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, September 14 - The semifinals and finals of WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, were played today (14 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the men’s and women’s singles title, respectively.

Fierce competition among top four

In the men’s singles semifinals, China’s Wang Chuqin faced Jang Woojin of the Korea Republic. Employing a varied attacking rhythm, Wang took the first three games 11-8 before sealing the fourth 12-10 to complete a 4-0 sweep. In the other semifinal, Brazil’s Hugo Calderano took on Denmark’s Anders Lind. Calderano unleashed his full power to record a dominant 4-0 victory (11-5, 11-5, 12-10, 11-2) and secure the second final spot.

Chinese players occupied all four women’s singles semifinal spots. Sun Yingsha faced Kuai Man and, showing her superiority, quickly claimed the first two games 11-3 and 11-4. Although Kuai adjusted her play to take the third game 11-8, she was unable to contain her opponent’s attacking pace. Sun secured the next two games 11-4 and 11-8 to complete a 4-1 victory. In the other semifinal, Wang Manyu met Chen Xingtong. Wang started strongly, winning the first two games 11-6 and 11-4. Chen responded by taking a close third game 12-10, before the players splitting the next two games. Ultimately, Wang held firm, clinching the sixth game 11-8 to seal a 4-2 win (11-6, 11-4, 10-12, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8) and advance to the final.

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha crowned champions

The men’s singles final saw Wang Chuqin take on Hugo Calderano. The opening game was tightly contested, with both players exchanging the lead, but Wang showed greater consistency to edge it 11-9. Despite Calderano repeatedly adjusting his tactics and launching powerful long-range attacks, he was unable to halt Wang’s momentum. Wang went on to complete a 4-0 victory (11-9, 11-7, 11-9, 11-4) to claim the title, adding to his Macao triumph in 2023.

The women’s singles final between Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu was a thrilling seven-game battle. The players split the first four games (11-8, 13-15, 11-9, 9-11), before Wang jumped to a 3-2 lead after taking the fifth game 11-5. However, defending champion Sun withstood the pressure, steadied her play and took the next two games 11-9 and 11-6 to seal a 4-3 victory and retain her crown.

Guests attending the award ceremony included Mr. Alex Vong Iao Lek, Representative of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Steve Dainton, CEO of WTT; Mr. Mounir Bessah, WTT Events Executive Director; and Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group.

