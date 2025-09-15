AmiViz Partners with Tenable, PhishRod & Intercede for CYSEC UAE 2025

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmiViz , the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor, have joined forces with Tenable, PhishRod, and Intercede to participate at CYSEC UAE 2025, taking place on 18th September at Rosewood Abu Dhabi.The joint presence of AmiViz and its vendor partners underscores a shared mission: to empower enterprises with cutting-edge solutions that address exposure management, human risk, and identity protection.“At AmiViz, we are excited to participate in CYSEC UAE alongside our trusted vendors Tenable, PhishRod, and Intercede,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to empowering enterprises with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, from vulnerability management to identity and awareness. Together, we aim to drive resilience and continuous excellence in the region.”Maher Jadallah, VP for MENA at Tenable, added, “Tenable, alongside our valued distributor AmiViz, are excited to re-engage with our customers and visitors at CYSEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi. We’ll be on hand to demonstrate the power of our Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, the world's leading AI-powered exposure management platform, and equip security teams with strategies that help them to isolate and eradicate priority cyber exposures, helping to strengthen the UAE’s cyber resilience.”PhishRod’s Regional Sales Manager for Qatar, UAE and Oman, Zeeshan Farrukh, said “Excited to participate in CYSEC 2025 UAE alongside AmiViz, where we aim to highlight the critical role of human risk management in cybersecurity. Our proven solution equips organisations with the tools to foster a culture of security and vigilance by delivering an advanced security awareness and training approach designed to protect organisations by addressing human risk.”Intercede’s Sales Director, Siobhan Morey-Millington, concluded, “Participating in CYSEC UAE, with our valued partner, AmiViz, will be incredibly rewarding. This collaboration will reinforce our strong distribution partnership and demonstrate our shared commitment to customer success. Together, we will showcase Intercede's comprehensive identity, authentication, and credential management solutions, proving how strategic partnerships deliver exceptional value to our clients.”About AmiVizAmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalised service for our partners.At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.