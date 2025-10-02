AmiViz to Address Critical Cybersecurity Challenges at GITEX 2025 with Innovative Solutions

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmiViz , the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor, is set to make a powerful impact at GITEX 2025, taking place from October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Positioned at Cyber Valley – Hall 24, Stand A65, AmiViz will serve as a central hub for the latest in cybersecurity innovation, presenting a diverse portfolio of advanced technologies through its ecosystem of elite global partners.“GITEX is where the region's technology leaders converge, and this year, we're bringing our strongest line-up yet,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz. “Our stand will not only demonstrate cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, but also highlight how collaboration with our strategic partners can deliver real-world results for organizations navigating complex digital environments.”Visitors to the AmiViz booth will experience hands-on demonstrations and in-depth discussions with experts from a curated selection of international cybersecurity vendors:ZeroFox – External cybersecurity, brand protection, and threat intelligencePhishRod – Behavior-driven security awareness and policy complianceAlgoSec – Secure application connectivity and network policy automationFidelis Security – Proactive XDR with integrated deception capabilitiesIntercede – Advanced authentication and digital identity solutionsBitsight – Cyber risk ratings and performance managementCequence Security – Comprehensive API protection and bot defenseEfficientIP – DNS security and DDI-based network automationKiteworks – Secure file sharing and compliance-ready communicationsNEOX Networks – Deep network visibility for IT and OT environmentsTitania – Automated configuration auditing for proactive network defenseIvanti – Unified IT and security management across devices, users, and infrastructureSecuronix – Modern SIEM, TDIR, UEBA, and SOAR on a unified platformSafe Decision – Integrated governance, risk, and compliance managementWith cyber threats becoming more frequent and sophisticated, AmiViz and its partners are addressing the urgent need for adaptive and resilient security strategies. GITEX 2025 attendees can expect practical insights, live solution demos, and a look into the future of cybersecurity architecture.Join AmiViz at GITEX 2025 – Cyber Valley, Hall 24 – Stand A65 – and be part of the conversation that’s shaping tomorrow’s cybersecurity landscape.About AmiVizAmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalised service for our partners.At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.