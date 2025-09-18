AmiViz and Securonix Partner to Advance AI-Powered Cybersecurity Across the Region

Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer, AmiViz; Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer, Securonix (L to R)

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmiViz , the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Securonix , a five-time Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).This collaboration brings Securonix’s cutting-edge, AI-driven threat detection, investigation, and response solutions to organizations across the Middle East and East Africa, helping them stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.“We’re proud to partner with Securonix, a recognized leader in the SIEM space,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz. “As cyber threats evolve in complexity, our focus remains on delivering intelligent, scalable security solutions that empower our partners and clients. Securonix’s AI-based capabilities are a powerful addition to our portfolio.”Built for modern security teams, Securonix equips organizations with a unified platform that detects threats, analyzes behavior, and responds at machine speed. Designed for the cloud, powered by agentic AI and built to scale, it empowers global enterprises and government agencies to stay resilient in a constantly shifting threat landscape.“We’re excited to work with AmiViz to expand our footprint in the region,” said Ajay Biyani, Vice President - APMEA, Securonix. “Their deep expertise and strong presence make them an ideal partner to deliver our next-generation security operations platform to organizations navigating today’s dynamic threat landscape.”As digital transformation accelerates, this partnership positions both companies to support enterprises seeking proactive, AI-enhanced cybersecurity strategies in an era of growing digital risk.About AmiVizAmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, we deliver specialized expertise and personalized service to its partners across the region.At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!About SecuronixSecuronix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognized as a Leader in the GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at www.securonix.com

