Neurotechnology Releases a Proprietary Software Development Kit for Multilingual Natural Language Processing
The new Neurotechnology AI software development kit (SDK) empowers developers to build proprietary multilingual Natural Language Processing solutions.
The Neurotechnology AI SDK includes three main components that make it an essential tool for building applications that analyze conversations with multiple participants:
● Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Engine for accurately transcribing audio samples into text
● Speaker Diarization Engine that partitions an audio stream by identifying different speakers
● Voice Activity Detector (VAD), which detects speech vs. silence
The Neurotechnology AI SDK technology is suitable for a wide range of industries, from educational institutions to media outlets and call centers. It enables developers and businesses to convert meetings, lectures, calls and other audio content into extensive, searchable documents. It can also be used to transcribe videos, which is helpful for creating subtitles or closed captions. The Neurotechnology AI SDK also addresses the needs of people with disabilities by helping to create tools that make audio content more accessible for individuals with hearing impairments.
Unlike cloud-based solutions, the SDK runs entirely on-premises, with all processing performed locally on the client’s servers. This design ensures complete control, data privacy and security, with full support for both Microsoft Windows and Linux.
“This is Neurotechnology’s first dedicated Natural Language Processing SDK, including ASR and diarization modules,” said Vytas Mulevičius, NLP Team Lead at Neurotechnology. “With support for Baltic State languages, it will be easier to develop AI-powered solutions that clearly understand native languages across the region.”
The SDK also integrates with Neurotechnology’s VeriSpeak and MegaMatcher biometric SDKs to enable fast, accurate speaker recognition. The Neurotechnology AI SDK is built on a modular and highly configurable architecture, enabling each of the three speech-related components – the high-performance ASR, advanced speaker diarization and precise voice activity detection module – to be used independently or in combination. This gives developers the power and flexibility to design multilingual and multimodal applications with fine-grained control.
In addition, the new Neurotechnology AI SDK is a multi-platform solution, with libraries for C, C++, Java, .NET. and Python. Its modular architecture makes it highly scalable, facilitating the development of custom AI tools for a wide range of projects. The SDK achieves higher performance using a GPU and it also fully supports CPUs, ensuring it is accessible for a variety of needs.
“The AI SDK is designed to be a highly adaptable solution, meeting diverse customer needs from small systems to large-scale applications,” said Artūras Nakvosas, Technical Lead of the Natural Language Processing department at Neurotechnology. “We plan to continuously expand its features and broaden the range of supported languages in future releases.”
The Neurotechnology AI SDK operates on a simple, perpetual license: the integrator purchases the core development kit once and then can acquire additional licenses for individual components.
The company provides individual consultations and, when needed, offers a comprehensive solution covering both software and hardware. It has many years of experience configuring and deploying AI infrastructure of varying scales—from small testing environments to large computing clusters. Neurotechnology assists in selecting and properly configuring hardware according to specific algorithm requirements and also offers rental services, allowing access to advanced equipment without significant upfront investments. Strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and other technology manufacturers enable the company to offer highly competitive rental terms.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
