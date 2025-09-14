Directable Digital Signage Achieves 99.9% Uptime with Microsoft Azure

Enterprise level uptime and reliability

RENO, WA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Directable today announced that its Digital Signage Platform has delivered uptime exceeding 99.9% throughout 2025, powered by Microsoft Azure’s enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure.

For enterprise clients and large franchise organizations, this level of reliability is essential. By running on Microsoft Azure, Directable ensures that screens stay online, content updates seamlessly, and signage networks remain dependable even during peak business hours.

Azure’s advanced capabilities give Directable customers confidence that their signage will always perform, including:

Redundant by Design – Global data centers automatically reroute content if a region experiences issues, keeping screens up without interruption.

Resilient Performance – Load balancing and autoscaling deliver fast, reliable updates to every location, even during network-wide campaigns.

Built-In Recovery – Disaster recovery and failover systems safeguard against outages, ensuring continuous operation around the clock.

“Our partnership with Microsoft Azure allows us to deliver the reliability and peace of mind that enterprise buyers demand,” said James Bratsanos, CTO of Directable.

