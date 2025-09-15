SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Dan Baldwin, CEO of the Community Foundation for Monterey County

Dan Baldwin, CEO Community Foundation for Monterey County SideBar - Podbean Tile (2) MCL - SLOCL - KCCL - ECL - Hybrid MCL 50th Logo CFMC Logo

The mission of the Community Foundation for Monterey County is not about the money. It is about the critical services and benefits that the supported nonprofit organizations provide for our community.” — Dan Baldwin, CEO Community Foundation for Monterey County

SEASIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast, sponsored by Monterey College of Law , welcomes Dan Baldwin, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Monterey County . Founded in 1945 with a motto of “Here for Good”, the foundation reflects the spirit of local philanthropy, granting tens of millions of dollars each year to create healthy, safe, vibrant communities in Monterey County. The foundation works with individuals, families, and businesses to design customized giving plans to make an impact now and in the future.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that "The foundation actually serves as a design studio for philanthropy, creating a bridge for generous people looking to meet critical community needs.”As recounted by Baldwin, “We are very proud that in 2024, the foundation distributed more than $44 million in grants, including $1.8 million in scholarships. Since 1981, we have granted more than $382 million in cumulative grantmaking to the community.”Cohost Mitch Winick pointed out that, “Dan makes it clear that the mission of the foundation is not merely about money, but more importantly, it is about the services and benefits that the supported organizations provide for the community.”One of the most high-profile annual programs for the foundation is its Monterey County Gives! Campaign. A collaboration between the Community Foundation for Monterey County, Monterey County Weekly, and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, the Monterey County Gives! campaign supports more than 200 nonprofits serving Monterey County in diverse focus areas such as arts & culture, community & social service and environment, and sustainability. Each nonprofit receives 100% of the donations directed to their program, plus a pro rata match provided by matching fund sponsors. This year’s Monterey County Gives! campaign will launch November 13, 2025 with a web-based giving platform as well as a special print edition of the Monterey County Weekly.To listen to Dan Baldwin’s SideBar: Optimism in Action episode with former law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org . To learn more about the Community Foundation for Monterey County go to https://cfmco.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.