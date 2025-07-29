Out for Undergrad (O4U) Expands Board Leadership

Michael Hamamoto Tribble Dr. Justin Smith

At O4U, we align with the idea that disruption is the heart of reinvention. Our opportunity isn’t just to adapt—but to inspire, to reenvision, and to lead what comes next.” — Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out for Undergraduate Business Conference, Inc. (O4U), the nation’s most tenured and leading nonprofit helping high-achieving LGBTQ2IA+ undergraduates reach their full potential, proudly announces the appointment of two dynamic leaders to its Board of Directors: Michael Hamamoto Tribble (he/him),Technical Program Manager,Chief of Staff, Google and Dr. Justin Smith (he/him), Associate Vice President for Student Well-Being and Dean of Students, Goucher College.The appointments come at a critical time of transformation in both recruiting and the nonprofit sectors, where evolving social, political, and economic forces are reshaping opportunities for students and the future of workforce inclusion.Welcoming the new Board members, Dr. Cindi Love, Executive Director of O4U, noted:“We are thrilled to welcome Michael and Justin to the O4U Board. They bring deep expertise, lived experience, and strategic vision to our work. At O4U, we align with the idea that disruption is the heart of reinvention. Our opportunity isn’t just to adapt—but to inspire, to think out of the box, and to lead what comes next. At a time of deep disruption in both the recruiting and nonprofit sectors, we are so grateful for our new Board members. Their willingness to serve underscores a shared commitment to building bold, inclusive, and sustainable futures for LGBTQ2IA+ students. Their leadership is both timely and essential as we chart the course forward. There are almost 10,000 O4U graduates in our alumni community whose contributions to the world are without measure and we are dedicated to providing positive, life-changing experiences to the next vibrant, ever evolving, all-inclusive community of self identified next generation leaders. O4U continues to expand its mission through leadership summits, year-round mentoring, and career advancement programming that directly address the the proven worth of inclusion in recruiting and retaining high performing employees."Michael Hamamoto Tribble shared his perspective on joining the Board:“It is a privilege to join the Out for Undergrad Board of Directors and to work with Dr. Cindi Love, Executive Director, Chief of Staff Amanda Zelinksi Slenski and our volunteers at such a pivotal moment in its evolution. As someone whose own trajectory was profoundly shaped by this community, I'm deeply committed to advancing O4U’s mission with strategic focus and an unwavering belief in the potential of the next generation. In today’s rapidly shifting landscape, my priority will be to fortify O4U’s long-term foundation—leveraging my background in technology, education, and organizational strategy to scale our impact, ensure operational resilience, and build enduring pathways to opportunity for our students and alumni. This work is not only about representation; it’s about building systems that drive tangible outcomes like retention, promotion, and influence, so our leaders can thrive."Justin Smith also expressed enthusiasm for the road ahead:“What a privilege and opportunity it has been to join such a pivotal organization at a time where our country and students need us the most. As we are experiencing turbulent and uncertain waters within our country and throughout higher education, I am committed to using my expertise as a student affairs practitioner to amplify O4U’s mission of helping high achieving LGBTQ2IA+ students reach their full potential. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘not everybody can be famous, but everyone can be great, because greatness is determined by service.’ I look forward to serving alongside our outstanding Board of Directors, strategic partners, the broader O4U team, and all students we serve as members of the O4U family in cultivating a space of community, connection, and support.”The O4U Board would also like to extend its gratitude to Audrey Stewart, Head of Impact and Research, Google, as she completes her insightful and high-impact service for consecutive terms on the O4U Board.

Introduction to O4U

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.