Senior officials urge voters to choose patriotic representatives to new-term Legislative Assembly

MACAU, September 14 - The President of the seventh Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In, today said the voting process for the eighth Legislative Assembly Election had been running smoothly, and called on those who had not yet cast their ballot to do so promptly.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote at the Macao Polytechnic University Sports Complex polling station, Mr Kou noted that last year’s revision of the Legislative Assembly Election Law had established a mechanism to verify each candidate’s eligibility to stand in the election. He added that it had further consolidated the principle of “patriots governing Macao” to ensure the steadfast implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle.

The President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei, cast her ballot at the Coloane Youth Facility (former Coloane Sino-Portuguese School) polling station. In her comments to reporters, she said the voting procedure was smooth and took less than one minute to complete.

Ms Song urged voters to participate in the election, stressing that the Legislative Assembly has an essential role in Macao’s political structure, as it is responsible for various important tasks.

The Prosecutor General, Mr Chan Tsz King, cast his ballot at the Instituto Salesiano polling station. He urged eligible voters to exercise their right to vote and to choose members of the new-term Legislative Assembly who would represent the people and contribute to building a better future for Macao.

Following his vote, Mr Chan told reporters that the voting process had been smooth, thanks to the well-organised and highly efficient arrangements in place, as well as the guidance provided by polling station staff. He emphasised that, under the Basic Law of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), the Legislative Assembly plays an important role in Macao’s political structure, with the election being a crucial political event held every four years.

The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ms Ao Ieong Seong, cast her vote at the Olympic Sports Centre (Zone A) polling station in Taipa. Speaking to reporters, she urged voters to value their vote, support a fair election process, and elect patriotic representatives to the Legislative Assembly.

Ms Ao Ieong disclosed that, since the beginning of the electoral process, the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) had received 138 election-related complaints, with 26 cases meeting the criteria for further investigation, a figure consistent with previous electoral cycles. She affirmed that the electoral process was proceeding in an orderly manner and in a positive environment.

In response to media enquiries, Ms Ao Ieong highlighted that the unauthorised placement of promotional materials by candidate teams in non-designated areas accounted for the majority of violations during the campaigning period. During the cooling-off period, cases of promotional materials not removed in time were referred to law enforcement authorities for follow-up.

Inspections carried out today by the CCAC identified approximately 10 instances of individuals wearing clothing or accessories displaying candidate list numbers or names in public spaces, all of which were resolved through on-site verbal warnings.

Ms Ao Ieong also said that electoral complaint channels remained open and encouraged citizens to report any suspected irregularities. She added that the CCAC continued to actively monitor electoral proceedings to ensure the integrity and fairness of the election.

The Commissioner of Audit, Ms Ao Ieong U, cast her ballot at the Sacred Heart Canossian College (Chinese Section) polling station and urged all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote in a timely manner.

In her remarks to reporters, she commended the work of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election, noting that the voting procedure had been running smoothly, with well-organised arrangements by polling station staff. The Commission of Audit, she explained, is tasked with overseeing government expenditure and conducting financial audits, with a view to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of government services. Thus, she added, it was important to maintain close collaboration with the Legislative Assembly.

The Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong, cast his ballot at the Instituto Salesiano polling station, calling on voters to exercise their right to vote in a timely manner.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, Mr Leong said the voting process was taking place in an orderly manner. He disclosed that the authorities had thus far recorded one suspected case of electoral misconduct during this election.

The Director-General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Adriano Marques Ho, cast his vote at the Olympic Sports Centre (Zone B) polling station in Taipa, and described the voting process as highly efficient.

Speaking to the media after voting, Mr Ho encouraged all eligible voters to cast their ballot as soon as possible, and to fulfil their civic duty by electing members of the Legislative Assembly who are patriotic and dedicated to Macao, and who will represent its citizens.