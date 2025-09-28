The Sicilian Woman's Daughter now available in print

The Siclian Woman's Daughter: Four generations of mafia women, a fictional story by Linda Lo Scuro Sparkling Books

Sparkling Books announce that The Sicilian Woman's Daughter by Linda lo Scuro is once again available in print

An extraordinary and inherently riveting read from beginning to end” — Midwest Book Review

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the daughter of Sicilian immigrants, in her teens Maria turns her back on her origins and fully embraces the English way of life. Notwithstanding her troubled and humble childhood in London, and backed up by her intelligence, beauty and sheer determination, she triumphantly works her way up to join the upper middle-class of British society. There she becomes a bastion of civility.But a minor incident wakes up feelings of revenge in her like those lurking in Maria’s Sicilian origins. As she delves deeper into her mother’s family history a murky past unravels, drawing Maria more and more into a mire of vendetta.REVIEWS:“An extraordinary and inherently riveting read from beginning to end, The Sicilian Woman's Daughter is an original and deftly crafted novel showcasing the genuine flair for narrative storytelling by author Linda Lo Scuro (a pen name)...highly recommended for community library Contemporary General Fiction collections” - Midwest Book Review“It was fascinating to read about how different her lives were depending on where she was or WHO she was that day. “This is an addictive read from page one to last and thoroughly enjoyable! Great book!” - Janet Cousineau, CanadaMore reviews and other tirles from Sparkling Books are available at sparklingbooks.com ISBN: 9781907230691An e-book is available, 9781907230707CONTACT: please use form on website

