Royalton Barracks / Stolen Vehicle - Request for Info
CASE#: 25B2005075
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/14/2025 at approximately 04:00 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sweetland Farm, Norwich, VT
VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/14/2025, at approximately 0400 hours, the Vermont State Police dispatch was contacted by the owner of a red 2017 Honda HR-V from the Sweetland Farm in Norwich, advising the vehicle had been stolen and was last seen headed southbound on VT Route 132 in Norwich. Video footage is currently pending at this time. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone with any information related to this theft or the vehicle's whereabouts to contact the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
