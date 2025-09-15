Rochester IL Enhances Public Works Efficiency with GovPilot

GovPilot - The Operating System for Local Government.

The Village of Rochester chose the GovPilot management platform to streamline operations for the Department of Public Works.

MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village of Rochester Illinois has implemented the Work Orders module in partnership with GovPilot, the Operating System for Local Governments.The GovPilot Work Orders module enables the Department of Public Works to automate and digitally manage all service requests.Now, when a new work order comes in for emergency repairs or maintenance, the Superintendent and his staff receive automated notifications by email and can respond right away. They’re able to view the job description, reply with any questions, and schedule the work in a timely fashion. When the work’s completed, they can update the work order status and automatically notify stakeholders.By adopting GovPilot, Rochester is advancing its digital transformation goals, boosting operational efficiency, and delivering better service to residents.About GovPilotGovPilot is a cloud-based management platform that enables local governments to digitally transform operations and deliver better outcomes for their communities. With more than 125 modules and a fully integrated, no-code architecture, GovPilot replaces paper-based processes with digital workflows that improve efficiency, transparency, and constituent satisfaction. Named a GovTech 100 company for eight consecutive years, Gov Pilot is trusted by nearly 200 local governments across 36 US states and 3 nations to modernize their operations.Visit www.govpilot.com to learn more.

